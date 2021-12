Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the standings with only one race to go. One of the most dramatic races of the season saw two stoppages as crashes brought out red flags, three grid starts, and a compelling battle between the two main protagonists in the title fight. Verstappen twice had to give up his advantage after passing or holding off Hamilton illegally. With 13 laps to go Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track as the Mercedes attempted to pass,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO