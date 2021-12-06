ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

News to Know (12/6/21)

By Tawnya Bach
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The ice queen and her little sister make a stop in Pittsburg on Sunday to bring some holiday cheer to area kids. Elsa and Anna came by the fun zone depot to meet their fans and take some photos as well. In addition to getting to meet the princesses, kids got to play of course and there was face painting, temporary tattoos and even the option to get rainbow hair color. Elsa and Anna say this is what being a princess is all about.

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Breakfast with Santa” at the civic center. Kids got the chance to have some pancakes for breakfast, and build a number of different crafts to take home with them. The most important part of the whole thing of course, was getting to meet Santa. The breakfast had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic which made the return this year even more special.

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – The Baxter Springs First Assembly of God hosted a Christmas market, inspired by Christmas markets in Germany. The church’s pastor, Steve Bell, says he felt inspired after a visit to the country a few years ago. He saw there were booths for different, crafts, vendors, and even German sausages, and wanted to bring that experience back home. He says they hope to keep this going in the future.

NEODESHA, Kan. – With the arrival of omnicron likely in our area, local hospitals are gearing up. Following a summer surge in cases caused by the delta variant, an official with the Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kansas tells us their staff feels more prepared to handle another uptick in cases. They say at this stage of the pandemic, they can identify better treatment options for their covid patients.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: Second Chances. Specifically, do you think inmates deserve a second chance? Join our KOAM Facebook discussion and cast your vote @ koamnewsnow.com/vote.

Bishop and Hayes shops for Toybox Tuesday

JOPLIN, Mo. – Donations from the 4-state community turn into toys for area kids in need. Since the beginning of the KOAM Toybox campaign in 1988, 4-State residents have helped make Christmas brighter for thousands of area families. Once again this year, employees with Bishop and Hayes Law Offices...
JOPLIN, MO
Thanksgiving holiday COVID numbers are in

NEOSHO, Mo. – We’re nearly two weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and Coronavirus case numbers for that time are starting to come in. Those numbers are exactly what local health officials expected, they are up, compared to the last few weeks. We saw increases in nearly every county in our area. According to data from the Missouri and Kansas state health agency websites, Joplin saw 47 new cases, Jasper County saw 74 new cases, Newton County saw 19, and Crawford County saw 97 new cases, though their data is from a slightly more open period than Missouri.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Carthage man killed in crash in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Carthage man is dead following a crash yesterday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 Tuesday on Missouri 59 about one mile south of Diamond. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Robert Lowry of Carthage was driving a car when he went off the road, hit a culvert, and overturned. Lowry was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin where he later died from his injuries.
CARTHAGE, MO
Miami Senior Center holds craft show

MIAMI, Okla. – Some folks in Miami had the opportunity to beat the supply chain situation and get some holiday shopping done with instant results. The Miami Senior Center hosted the second annual craft fair today. There were sixteen vendors on hand offering a number of unique and one-of-a-kind must haves for the holiday season. Organizers say it’s a great way for crafters to get together and let the community get some special gifts for their loved ones.
MIAMI, OK
Neosho Chamber holds annual “Breakfast with Santa”

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Breakfast with Santa” at the Civic Center. Kids got the chance to have some pancakes for breakfast and build a number of different crafts to take home with them. The most important part of the whole thing of course, was getting to meet santa. The breakfast had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic which made the return this year even more special.
NEOSHO, MO
Remembering Virgil Glenn: A musician, pioneer and part of KOAM family

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A member of the KOAM family who was a beloved pioneer of Four-State broadcasting has passed away. Virgil Glenn was known for his skills as a guitar-picker and occasional mandolin player on KOAM radio beginning in 1949. He became a performer on KOAM-TV beginning in the 1950s. First, on the program “Circle 7 Jamboree” and later, as a regular on “Melody Matinee.”
ENTERTAINMENT
So, what’s up with the purple street lights? Or are they blue?

PITTSBURG, Kan. – If you drive in Pittsburg, you may notice something a little off about the nighttime lighting: purple street lights. Some see purple, some see blue (even cameras sometimes don’t agree). But, at any rate, that’s not on purpose. According to Evergy, the issue with the lights “allows too much of that blue-purple light spectrum to come through which changes the color of the light.”
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

