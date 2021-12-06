News to Know (12/6/21)

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The ice queen and her little sister make a stop in Pittsburg on Sunday to bring some holiday cheer to area kids. Elsa and Anna came by the fun zone depot to meet their fans and take some photos as well. In addition to getting to meet the princesses, kids got to play of course and there was face painting, temporary tattoos and even the option to get rainbow hair color. Elsa and Anna say this is what being a princess is all about.

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Breakfast with Santa” at the civic center. Kids got the chance to have some pancakes for breakfast, and build a number of different crafts to take home with them. The most important part of the whole thing of course, was getting to meet Santa. The breakfast had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic which made the return this year even more special.

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – The Baxter Springs First Assembly of God hosted a Christmas market, inspired by Christmas markets in Germany. The church’s pastor, Steve Bell, says he felt inspired after a visit to the country a few years ago. He saw there were booths for different, crafts, vendors, and even German sausages, and wanted to bring that experience back home. He says they hope to keep this going in the future.

NEODESHA, Kan. – With the arrival of omnicron likely in our area, local hospitals are gearing up. Following a summer surge in cases caused by the delta variant, an official with the Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kansas tells us their staff feels more prepared to handle another uptick in cases. They say at this stage of the pandemic, they can identify better treatment options for their covid patients.

