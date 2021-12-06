ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Boris Johnson’s 8 oddest costume choices as he’s once again compared to Mr Benn

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has dressed up again - this time as a police officer - and it’s earned him comparisons to Mr Benn, the beloved cartoon character who dons a different costume and persona in every episode.

The prime minister was pictured wearing a police beanie, vest, and jacket during a visit to Merseyside Police headquarters this morning ahead of the release of the government’s 10-year drugs strategy.

Speaking to reporters in his get-up, he said that as well as helping drug users into rehab, the government is planning to “come down hard” on those pushing unlawful narcotics.

But the government’s drug strategy isn’t what has chins wagging this morning. Instead, people are comparing the prime minister to Mr Benn, a famously busy Jack-of-all-trades.

In light of Johnson’s latest game of dress-up, we’ve picked out our favourite costumes from the Conservative cosplayer.

1. Scientist

Given we’ve been in a pandemic for the best part of two years, so it’s no surprise that Johnson has accumulated a vast number of Covid-related costumes.

He’s been pictured several times posing as a vaccine technician and scientist (perhaps a mad scientist? He certainly has the mop of hair for it…)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37j5vM_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsdmE_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)

2. British Gas engineer

During a visit to the British Gas Training Academy in Leicester in September, Johnson dressed up in the company’s garb.

Hilariously, a Twitter user managed to prank British Gas by claiming Johnson didn’t fix their boiler, ate all their biscuits, and “left a giant turd” in the toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcLjf_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)

3. Caterer

In 2019 the prime minister donned an apron as he served Christmas lunch to British troops in Estonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjAH7_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)

4. Soldier

During his stint as foreign secretary, Johnson wore full army camouflage as he rode a tank during a visit to Estonia in 2017.

The UK’s Russian embassy made fun of Johnson’s joyride in the military vehicle, tweeting that Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov “doesn’t need to ride a tank to make his point.” Ouch.

5. Painter

When he’s not manufacturing Covid vaccines, chasing after thieves, or fixing boilers, he also has a creative side he likes to indulge in every now and then. Last year he was papped painting machinery yellow at Appledore Shipyard in Devon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQF3k_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)

6. Fishmonger

In 2019 he was spotted wrangling a cod during the general election campaign visit to Grimsby Fish Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpOD9_0dFDcAzW00
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

7. Factory worker/taste tester

He’s even put his packaging skills to the test while visiting Rodda’s Clotted Cream factory in Redruth in 2019.

He was joined by the now-environment secretary George Eustice before enjoying the fruits of his labour like the cat that got the cream as he switched gears to another role as a taste tester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043H1P_0dFDcAzW00
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zN8aZ_0dFDcAzW00
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

8. Delivery driver

Johnson was spotted behind the wheel of an electric lorry during a visit to the Travis Perkins builders merchants in Ruislip last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpq4y_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)

While he was there, he served a few customers at the till and carried around bags of concrete, for some reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACmy4_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gu2AG_0dFDcAzW00
(Getty Images)

If he enjoyed driving, we hear there are some vacancies in the haulage sector…

Given all the different occupations Johnson has had, Twitter had a field day when they spotted that he now can add “police officer” to his ever-growing CV. Like Mr Benn, he certainly has had a varied career.

Mr Benn himself even weighed in on the Twitter discourse. When he spotted his name trending on Twitter today, he guessed it was down to the prime minister’s high jinks.

He also replied to a Twitter user who defended Mr Benn against the Johnson comparisons.

Johnson’s penchant for dressing up isn’t news to Mr Benn, as in 2019 the cartoon suggested creating a new political party we could all get behind - the Fancy Dress Party.

But Johnson isn’t the only politician to indulge in a little bit of make-believe. In October, Labour leader Keir Starmer crashed a lorry in an awkward PR moment and as you can imagine, the jokes wrote themselves.

This adds a whole new dimension to the recent “second job” controversy amongst MPs after the fallout of the Owen Paterson scandal.

What will Johnson’s next adventure be?

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Her boot resting on my brother’s thigh’: Boris Johnson’s sister says he knew Ghislaine Maxwell at university

Boris Johnson’s sister has suggested that the prime minister was a university friend of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.In an article for The Spectator magazine, Rachel Johnson painted a colourful picture of the pair relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell...
U.K.
buffalonynews.net

Boris Johnson's sister reveals his secret history with Epstein madam

Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with aiding and abetting the sexual predations of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, once rested ?a high-heeled boot? on Boris Johnson's thigh at an Oxford common room, the prime minister's sister has revealed. "It's hard not to feel a batsqueak of pity for Ghislaine Maxwell - 500 days and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Covid news: Leaked video shows No 10 joking about party it later denied, as PM urged to ‘be honest’

New leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”Its publication came hours after Sir Keir Starmer called on the prime minister to “be honest” and “own up” about the alleged parties. Asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Who is Boris Johnson’s oldest son Milo Arthur?

MILO Arthur Johnson was born in 1995 and is the eldest son of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was the second child of four to be born to Johnson and his second wife Marina Wheeler. Who is Boris Johnson's oldest son Milo Arthur?. Milo Arthur, 26, was educated at the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

‘Absolute disgust’: readers react to footage of No 10 aides laughing about lockdown rules

The government is facing a furious backlash after a video emerged showing senior No 10 aides joking about lockdown rules and a Christmas party held at Downing Street. After Boris Johnson and various aides repeatedly denied that a party took place at all and that Covid rules were broken, Johnson said on Wednesday that he “apologises unreservedly for the offence that [the video] has caused” as well as “for the impression that it gives”, while still insisting that, as far as he was aware, no party took place. He said there would be investigation into the matter by the cabinet secretary.
U.K.
The Guardian

Dominic Raab insists Boris Johnson is not losing grip and praises ‘great team’

Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, has defended Boris Johnson against accusations that he is losing his grip, saying he has a “great team” around him. The justice secretary, who is second in command of the government, said Johnson’s faltering speech to the CBI on Monday, during which he lost his place and made a long tangent on Peppa Pig, was an example of him being “ebullient”.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Johnson#Uk#Merseyside Police#Conservative#Covid#British#Russian
The Independent

‘I don’t believe it’: Anger as Nadine Dorries dismisses MP’s allegation of groping by Boris Johnson’s father

Nadine Dorries says she does not believe a fellow Conservative MP’s allegation that she was groped by Boris Johnson’s father, sparking anger.Caroline Nokes has accused Stanley Johnson of smacking her on the backside – one of two allegations against him of inappropriate touching, prompting Labour to demand an investigation.But, asked about Ms Nokes’ allegation, Ms Dorries told a Daily Mail interviewer: “I don’t believe it happened.”The culture secretary said: “I have known Stanley for 15 years. He is a gentleman. It never happened to me. Maybe there is something wrong with me.”Ms Nokes criticised Ms Dorries for having “used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The sudden scrutiny of Boris Johnson has one explanation: he’s served his purpose

Boris Johnson’s meandering recent speech, in which he lost his place and blathered about Peppa Pig, was consistent with what we have come to expect of the prime minister. So the fact it was monstered by media commentators is bemusing. Johnson has long given up on topics halfway through, asked underwhelmed audiences to applaud him and babbled about painting model buses. Yet his latest shambolic presentation has been treated as a signal that his premiership is disintegrating. It suggests that media outlets have decided to apply a new filter because, as far as Johnson’s public persona is concerned, nothing has changed.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Lib Dem by-election candidate apologises after ‘comparing Priti Patel to Goebbels’

The Liberal Democrat candidate for the upcoming by-election in North Shropshire has apologised after comparing tactics used by home secretary Priti Patel to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.Helen Morgan has said sorry after it emerged that she had attacked Ms Patel over her immigration policy and attacks on lawyers – urging the minister to tear up her copy of “Goebbels’ manual”.The now-deleted tweet came last September after the home secretary said the government had removed some of those who had come to the UK via small boats. Ms Patel also complained: “Removals continue to be frustrated by activist lawyers.”Ms Morgan...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson will again resist tough Covid curbs until the last minute – will he ever learn his lesson?

Boris Johnson has adopted a minimalist approach to the omicron variant – for now, at least. He will be hoping desperately that the low-level measures he has announced will prove “temporary”, as he described them. But he knows he may be faced with some very tricky decisions when the government reviews them in three weeks. True, it is “early days” after the discovery of the new variant. Yet it is revealing that Johnson stopped short of activating his plan B in England, which includes asking people to work from home (still policy in Scotland and Wales) and using vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Minister admits he would be ‘surprised’ if parliament didn’t have illegal drug use

Boris Johnson’s policing minister has admitted he would be “surprised” if people weren’t taking illegal substance in parliament, as the government prepares to announce a new crackdown on “lifestyle” drug use.Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of widespread drug use at Westminster.Sir Lindsay said he wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in parliament.Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he would be “surprised” if there were not users of illegal drugs in...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Boris Johnson reveals UK's response to Omicron strain of Covid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of coronavirus restrictions after the Omicron variant of the virus was found in the UK. Testing and tracing will be strengthened, and indoor masking strongly advised. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Johnson announced that, based on what is known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Migrant tragedy: Read Boris Johnson’s letter to Emmanuel Macron in full

France has cancelled talks with home secretary Priti Patel in protest at a letter sent to President Macron by Boris Johnson. The letter, sent by Boris Johnson to the French President on Thursday, called on France to agree to “take back” people who cross the Channel to the UK. Boris Johnson set out five steps to “move further and faster” to stop people taking the dangerous trip. France reacted to the letter by withdrawing an invitation to the home secretary to hold talks with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin in Calais on Sunday. In a statement the French interior ministry...
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing Street staff ‘repeatedly held banned Christmas lockdown parties’

Multiple Christmas parties were held in Downing Street while indoor mixing was banned under Covid rules, according to the latest reports.Boris Johnson on Wednesday refused to deny that a large party was held in No.10 in late December – breaking the regulations.But there are now new claims that staff repeatedly gathered after work to drink alcohol and play party games in their offices, despite rules banning mixing between household bubbles.The Daily Mirror newspaper reports that on 18 December around 40 people drank and celebrated late into the night.Food, party games, and alcohol all said to have been available at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson’s battle to save Christmas: Politics Weekly podcast

As the PM contradicts his own scientists, Jessica Elgot and Gaby Hinsliff discuss the government’s response to the new Omicron Covid variant. Plus: is Keir Starmer’s new shadow cabinet an election-winning Labour team? Starmer’s former director of communications Ben Nunn gives us his take in an exclusive first interview since he resigned last summer.
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

136K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy