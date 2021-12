Mozilla has today launched their latest browser in the form of Firefox 95 which is now equipped with the new RLBox security function, also known as WASMBoxing. RLBox is exclusively available on the Firefox browsers for desktop and mobile devices and will make Firefox one of the most secure browsers on the market enabling you to search safely from any device. RLBox has been developed in collaboration with researchers at the University of California San Diego and the University of Texas.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO