ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Playing it safe with holiday shopping: Chocolates, gift baskets are ‘most universally enjoyed gifts’

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imhJy_0dFDbH8O00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – What do you get the person who thinks they have everything? A new poll finds it’s a good idea to keep it simple, with chocolate or gift cards being your best bet.

A survey of 2,000 Americans finds that while 58 percent think they’re pretty easy to shop for during the holidays, one in 20 believe they’re impossible to shop for. Two in three of those impossible to shop for say it’s because they’re extremely picky about what they want. Nearly half believe they either have everything they could possibly want (47%) or never know what to ask for (45%).

Meanwhile, three in four people who claim to be easy to shop for during the holidays think their secret is simply being “easy to shop for.” Sixty-eight percent believe the thought behind the gift counts more than the gift itself.

Here’s my holiday gift list, stick to it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ty0lH_0dFDbH8O00

No matter the case, respondents believe the most universally enjoyed gifts are chocolate (58%), holiday gift baskets (50%), and gift cards (49%). For two-thirds of Americans, these gifts are easy go-to’s for the picky people in their lives.

Commissioned by BJ’s Wholesale Club and conducted by OnePoll , the study also reveals the most useful gift to have this holiday season isn’t a hot ticket item — instead, it’s a wish list. Seven in 10 admit they request other people to give them a wish list of the gifts they want for the holidays and 62 percent do the same, giving others their own wish list.

To help ease the daunting task, 49 percent of self-identified impossible giftees especially prefer giving others a wish list of exactly what they want. Respondents most often share their holiday shopping wish lists with significant others (51%), their kids (41%), and friends (36%). For 74 percent, there’s no pressure — they’ll buy something for themselves if they don’t receive an item from their holiday wish list.

Two-thirds of Americans also admit they’ll feel guilty if someone buys them an expensive gift for the holidays. It takes an average of $264 for holiday spending guilt to set in.

“Shopping for loved ones this holiday doesn’t have to feel daunting or stressful,” says Molly Cox, senior vice president of general merchandise at BJ’s Wholesale Club, in a statement. “In an easy one-stop-shop, you can find a wide assortment of both unique and tried-and-true gifts, even for the pickiest gift recipients on your list.”

This again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHRXv_0dFDbH8O00

The survey also discovered that 63 percent of Americans have previously received a duplicate gift during the holidays.

After receiving the same gift, people say they either re-gift it (52%), use it anyways (52%), or donate it (41%). Ninety-two percent of re-gifters have no shame in doing so if it’s an item they don’t like or already have.

To get a jump start on holiday shopping, a third of respondents start before August . Thirty-six percent will get all of their holiday shopping done either online or in-person, but only from a single store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

Shop with Style - Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is here, and Shop with Style's Amy Sewell has some amazing gift ideas!. Spoil your pets with Dreambones and Smartbones! These treats are easy to digest and rawhide free. Or gift your furry friend a Good N Fun treat and toy set!. The holidays can be tough....
SHOPPING
westsidenewsny.com

Enjoy a Safe Holiday Season

Holiday safety is an issue that burns brightest from late November to mid-January, when families gather, parties are scheduled and travel spikes. Here are some guidelines provided by The National Safety Council. Traveling for the Holidays? Be Prepared. While many will choose to stay home, if you do travel, be...
CARS
wjhl.com

Holiday gift baskets with Stanley’s Produce

Tracy & John Dar from Stanley’s Produce, show us how they can custom make any fruit or gift basket for holiday gift giving!. For more information call (423) 232-1985 or go facebook.com/Stanley’sProduce.
FOOD & DRINKS
Twin Falls Times-News

Amazon 2021 Holiday Shopping Gift Guides

(Broadry) — When it comes to the 2021 online holiday shopping season, Amazon has made the search easier with its biggest selection of gift guides yet. Customers can find great gifts across every category from guides including Home and Stocking Stuffers. Customers can also find all their holiday entertaining essentials in Amazon’s first ever Holiday Prep Shop. Here’s a look at some of the gift guide items making headlines this year:
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Chocolates#Holiday Gift Baskets#Americans#Wholesale Club
MyStateline.com

Boxes of chocolate, passwords, and more GDS Holiday Gift Guide

Pick up a box of chocolate for yourself today, and don’t forget to change your passwords tomorrow- we know it’s been a while! The GDS Holiday Gift Guide continues tomorrow with a look inside Goodwill. GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar. GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Rockton Garden...
ROCKTON, IL
FOX 21 Online

Safe Haven: Donate Gift Cards this Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn – The holiday season is a busy time for Safe Haven when it comes to receiving donations. Executive Director Brittany Robb says a popular type of donation is clothing, but they cannot accept them now due to not having enough space to store them. Instead, people can donate gift cards to businesses across the area.
DULUTH, MN
News-Herald.net

Downtowns enjoy holiday shopping

Lenoir City and Loudon downtown stores bustled with activity over the weekend for the start of holiday shopping. Customer traffic has been “much stronger” this year over 2020, with October’s gain in sales about 30%, Mary Bright, Sparkly Pig co-owner and president of the Lenoir City Historic Downtown Merchants Association, said.
LOUDON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Shop practical gifts for the holidays at Compleat Kitchen

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Compleat Kitchen and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Compleat Kitchen, visit www.compleatkitchenhawaii.com. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson visits Compleat Kitchen to check out all of their amazing,...
SHOPPING
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Shop Holiday: Gift ideas for shoe lovers

Help the shoe lover on your gift list celebrate the holidays from head to toe with footwear options fit for any occasion. Dash through the snow in comfort and style in faux fur-lined winter boots ($144) from Goatfeathers Boutique in Oakmont. They include genuine nubuck leather and a lug sole for a refined work-boot look.
OAKMONT, PA
grmag.com

One Bourbon offering holiday cocktail gift baskets

The restaurant One Bourbon is taking orders for its holiday cocktail kits starting Wednesday. “(The gift baskets have) everything you need to make the holiday extra special, or at least tolerable … with whiskey,” the restaurant said. Each cocktail kit comes with the ingredients to make a One Bourbon signature...
RESTAURANTS
WCAX

Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: Chocolate bark

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX this week is gathering some holiday gift inspirations from the Amsden Family Homestead Recipe Collection. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern at the University of Vermont Extension, to find out how to make chocolate bark.
BURLINGTON, VT
ourcommunitynow.com

Holiday Gift Guide: 9 of the Most Perfect White Elephant Gifts Ever

Don't fall into a candle-giving rut this year. Try any one of these great white elephant gifts to become the talk of the office!. A Christmas party at work is full of opportunities for disappointment. Luke-warm food, dry fruitcake, and a gas station Secret Santa gift are just a few of the things that can dampen the fun.
SHOPPING
scotscoop.com

Local shops serve as a source for holiday gifts

Whether it is for a last-minute gift for a holiday party or a perfect secret Santa present, local shops are filled with unique gifts that give people the opportunity to support small businesses. Many stores get the most sales during the holiday season. According to Statista, retail sales went up...
SAN CARLOS, CA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Shop Holiday: Gifts they can see live

After the long pandemic hiatus, live theater, dance, music and other entertainment has returned. When gifting tickets to a show, remember to alert recipients that proof of vaccination and mask policies are in place at many venues. The blockbuster musical “Hamilton” is back in town Feb. 22-March 13 at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
newingtonct.gov

Shop at the Friends' Corner in the library for great holiday gifts!

Shop at the Friends' Corner in the library for great holiday gifts! It offers a great selection of new and gently used books, DVDS, Blu-Rays, CDs and puzzles. The Friends' Corner is operated by the Friends of the Lucy Robbins Welles Library and all proceeds from the sales benefit the library. It is located opposite the Circulation desk in the library and is open during regular library hours.
NEWINGTON, CT
iheart.com

The 3 Most UNIVERSALLY liked Christmas Gifts are...

A survey of two-thousand Americans finds that 58% think they’re easy to shop for during the holidays, but one in 20 admits they’re impossible to shop for. One of the most useful things to give people is a wish list, with 70% of respondents asking others for one and 62% giving others their wish lists.
LIFESTYLE
yellowscene.com

Chocolate Holiday Gifts 101: Three Chefs Make Chocolates that Look as Good as Everything Else Does this Season | Foodie

Chocolate is a decadent gift at any time of year, but during the holidays you want the confection to look as good as it tastes. After all, it’s got to keep up with a seasonal focus on appearance and be every bit as good as packages wrapped and ribboned to sparkly perfection, outdoor lighting displays that are the pride of a neighborhood, and the outfit carefully chosen for a holiday party.
BOULDER, CO
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy