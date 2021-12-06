ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cambridge-based Marshall Motor Group backs £325m takeover bid

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall Motor Group has backed a £325m takeover offer from the company behind WeBuyAnyCar. The Cambridge-based car dealer company said it thought the terms offered for it by Constellation Automotive were "fair and reasonable". Marshall's board said it would be recommending its shareholders accepted the offer. Constellation, which...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times and Democrat

Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid by Alden Global

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has unanimously rejected the unsolicited, nonbinding proposal received from Alden Global Capital LLC on Nov. 22 to purchase the company for $24 per share in cash. Lee is the parent company of The Times and Democrat. After...
BUSINESS
BBC

Bright Energy: Takeover talks under way at Belfast-based firm

Belfast-based electricity company Bright Energy is in talks with another energy supplier about taking over its business, BBC News NI has learned. The firm, initially a joint venture between Evermore Energy and the Maxol Group, was set up last year and operates on both sides of the border. It is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Marshall board accepts £325m takeover offer from WeBuyAnyCar owner

The board of Marshall Motor has said it will accept a £325 million takeover offer from the private-equity backed company behind WeBuyAnyCar.Marshall said that it thought the terms offered by Constellation Automotive were “fair and reasonable”.“Following careful consideration of both the financial terms of the offer and Constellation’s stated intentions regarding the conduct of the MMH (Marshall Motor Holdings) business under Constellation’s ownership, the board intends to recommend shareholders accept the offer,” it said in a statement to shareholders on Monday.The announcement comes a week after Constellation jumped into the race to buy the Cambridge-headquartered group.It bid after the Marshall...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge#Business Partners#The Marshall Motor Group#Webuyanycar#Constellation Automotive#Tdr Capital#Marshall Motor Holdings#The Marshall Group#Bbc News
The Guardian

BT union asks minister to ensure any takeover bid protects jobs

One of the biggest unions representing BT workers has urged the business secretary to ensure any potential takeover bid protects the telecoms company’s 100,000 staff, its hundreds of millions in research spending and the national interest. Prospect wrote to Kwasi Kwarteng days before BT’s largest shareholder is allowed to make...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RR Donnelley Shares Rise on Chatham's Increased Takeover Bid

Business communications company Donnelley got a buyout bid for $10.25 a share in cash from Chatham Asset Management. R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report shares rose solidly Tuesday in a big down day for the market, after the business communications company got a takeover bid for $10.25 a share in cash from Chatham Asset Management.
CHATHAM, NY
newschain

Indian giant Reliance denies reports of takeover bid for BT

India’s Reliance has poured cold water on reports it is plotting a takeover of UK telecoms giant BT. Shares in BT Group shot about 9% higher after The Economic Times first reported on Monday morning that billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s firm Reliance could make a takeover bid. Reports suggested Mr Ambani...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Constellation Automotive’s £201.6m Marshall Motor Group offer ‘accepted’

Constellation Automotive’s £201.6 million offer for a 64.4% controlling stake in Marshall Motor Group has been described as a “done deal” after an ‘undertaking to accept’ was published via the London Stock Exchange. The BCA and cinch owner confirmed this morning (November 29) that it had received “an irrevocable undertaking...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Seven More Distributors Added To London Screenings Lineup

Global distributors including Hat Trick International, StudioCanal and Cineflix Rights have joined next year’s in-person London Screenings. Seven distributors have been added to the lineup in total, with Beyond Rights, DCD Rights, Blue Ant International and Passion Distribution rounding off the septet. They join previously announced global giants All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle, and ITV Studios for the event that, Covid-permitting, is set to take place from February 28 to March 4. More distributors are expected to join in the coming weeks. Taking place just after the separate BBC Studios Showcase virtual event, the week-long program will see a series of screenings, meetings, panel sessions and networking opportunities hosted by the 12 companies, who last came together in 2019. “The London TV Screenings has now become a real focus for international buyers who we know are eager to engage with as many distributors as possible during their Spring visit to the UK,” said a spokesman. “The addition of these seven distributors to the schedule makes the London week even more compelling.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Activist hedge fund Elliott calls for SSE break-up

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has publicly called for Scottish energy giant SSE to be broken up, a move which it claims could add more than £5 billion to the firm’s value.Elliott said on Monday that it was unimpressed by a plan that SSE announced last month that would pour an extra £1 billion a year into wind farms and other investments.After months of lobbying bosses behind closed doors, the US hedge fund on Monday launched a public broadside against the company.“We believe the market ignores £5 billion of value because of SSE’s inefficient structure,” it said.A split would allow...
MARKETS
Reuters

General Motors returns to rare earth magnets with two U.S. deals

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) plans to source rare earth magnets for its future electric vehicles from new U.S.-based manufacturing facilities under two separate deals announced on Thursday, a return to an industry the automaker had all but abandoned in the 1990s. The agreements with MP Materials...
BUSINESS
RideApart

Singapore-Based GSS Energy Acquires Edison Motors Of Thailand

At this point, it's clear that electric mobility is the future of transportation all across the world. As developments surrounding battery technology and electric powertrains develops, manufacturing costs are driven down, causing electric two-wheelers to become more reliable and more affordable than ever before. This is especially evident in parts of Asia and Europe, where lightweight electric motorbikes are the perfect way to get around town.
ECONOMY
The Verge

General Motors makes moves to source rare earth metals for EV motors in North America

General Motors announced a deal to source rare earth metals for electric vehicle motors in North America. Under the agreement, Las Vegas-based MP Materials will supply the automaker with “US-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors” that will be used to power GM’s upcoming lineup of electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Virgin Media O2 completes gigabit broadband rollout to entire network

Virgin Media O2 has completed the upgrade of its entire broadband network to hyperfast gigabit speeds, meaning it is now available to 15.5 million homes.Virgin Media’s Gig1 Gigabit broadband service offers average speeds of 1,130Mbps, which the company says is 22 times faster than the national average – which is just over 50Mbps.The upgrade has been completed in just over two years, the firm said, and helps deliver nearly two-thirds of the Government’s broadband target of bringing gigabit-capable speeds to a minimum of 85% of the UK by 2025, four years ahead of schedule.The need for faster internet speeds continues...
TECHNOLOGY
connectcre.com

Apollo to Acquire Griffin Capital’s Wealth Distribution, Asset Management Units

Apollo said Thursday it would acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital. Terms weren’t disclosed. The acquisition will integrate Griffin’s distribution team into Apollo’s Global Wealth Management Solutions business, which is focused on the development and distribution of alternatives to individual investors and their wealth advisors.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy