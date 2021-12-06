ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' Helped JoJo Siwa Become 'Less Scared' of Herself

By Anna Rumer
Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa can't express enough how much impact her time on Dancing With the Stars with dance partner Jenna Johnson had on her. The YouTuber opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her experience on the ABC dance competition while walking the red carpet with her mom at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS...

