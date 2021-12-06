ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas features Salem Baptist Choir

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30S4vo_0dFDb3rT00

For seven years, the Holland Center has been hosting Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring the Salem Baptist Choir.

They performed some classic Christmas tunes. Omaha Performing Arts hope the music serves as a form of healing.

"I really hope people will leave celebrating the season and the fact that we weren't able to be together. It's about families and friends coming together to experience the music, to really lift their spirits and to go through the rest of the season. I think this is the perfect way to start this month and the holiday season," Joan Squires, President of Omaha Performing Arts said.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole also emceed the event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMTV 3 News Now

Merrymakers spread joy through music

Merrymakers, based in Omaha, is the largest non-profit senior living music program in the country. Professional entertainers like Kim Eames travel throughout Nebraska and Iowa. "We go all the way to North Platte, all the way to Des Moines, and sprinkled everywhere in between," Eames said.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
City
Holland, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Gospel Choir#Baptist#The Holland Center#The Salem Baptist Choir#Omaha Performing Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy