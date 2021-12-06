Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas features Salem Baptist Choir

For seven years, the Holland Center has been hosting Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring the Salem Baptist Choir.

They performed some classic Christmas tunes. Omaha Performing Arts hope the music serves as a form of healing.

"I really hope people will leave celebrating the season and the fact that we weren't able to be together. It's about families and friends coming together to experience the music, to really lift their spirits and to go through the rest of the season. I think this is the perfect way to start this month and the holiday season," Joan Squires, President of Omaha Performing Arts said.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole also emceed the event.

