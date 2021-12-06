ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

These new U.S. travel restrictions begin Monday

By KTLA Digital Staff, Ellina Abovian, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AXPK_0dFDb16100

( KTLA ) — Beginning Monday, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.

President Biden will also extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains, and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was previously scheduled to expire in mid-January.

The Biden administration’s moves come after the White House announced a ban on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa or seven other African countries within the previous 14 days.

That travel ban does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Here’s what travelers should know ahead of changes Monday:

New testing requirements

Starting Monday, the U.S. will begin requiring all inbound international travelers to test for COVID-19 within one day of their flight to the U.S., regardless of their nationality or vaccination status.

That will replace a similar three-day requirement in effect since early November, when the administration scrapped country-specific travel bans.

“This tighter testing timetable provides an added degree of protection as scientists continue to study the omicron variant,” Biden said during a brief appearance to announce the latest measures against the virus.

Do testing requirements apply to children?

Yes, but children under 2 years old do not need to get tested. There is also an option for people who can prove they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days. Learn more about these requirements here .

Do you have to get the test exactly 24 hours before travel?

No, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s policy specifies that travelers must get tested one day before the flight’s departure, but does not say it has to be exactly 24 hours before.

“The Order uses a 1-day time frame instead of 24 hours to provide more flexibility to the air passenger and aircraft operator,” the CDC says. “By using a 1-day window, test acceptability does not depend on the time of the flight or the time of day that the test sample was taken.”

That means if your flight is at 1 p.m. on a Friday, you could board with a negative test that was taken any time on Thursday, the agency explains.

Face mask rules

The Transportation Security Administration will extend the requirement to wear a mask on planes, trains, subways and other public transportation hubs including airports and bus terminals through the winter.

Fines, which were doubled earlier this year, will remain in a range of $500 to $3,000.

The mask rule has become a flashpoint on flights. Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents of unruly passengers to federal authorities since the start of the year, with about three-fourths of the events involving passengers who refuse to wear a mask.

Is testing and quarantine required after arrival?

No, it is not required. However, the CDC recommends that all travelers get tested three to five days after travel.

Travelers are advised to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they do develop symptoms.

It is also recommended that those who are only partially vaccinated stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if they test negative within three to five days after arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers who don’t get tested are advised to stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

If the traveler has recovered from a documented coronavirus infection within the past 90 days before travel, they do not need to get a test three to five days after travel, even if they’re unvaccinated, the CDC says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

How to Get a COVID Test for International Travel

COVID tests are the must-have travel item of the pandemic. A negative COVID test continues to be a requirement to travel the world—including for entry into the United States. Here’s how to get the right test when you need it. The need for COVID testing doesn’t appear to...
TRAVEL
crossroadstoday.com

Ask a Travel Nerd: How to Stay Up to Date on Foreign Travel Restrictions

According to the International Air Transport Association, 73% of people who have traveled since June 2020 have found it difficult to understand what COVID-related travel rules applied for their trips. There’s no doubt that traveling internationally during the COVID-19 era adds an extra layer of complexity and trip research. You...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Cdc#Subway#Ktla#The White House#African
Tampa Bay Times

EXPLAINER: What are the COVID-19 rules for travelers entering the US?

President Joe Biden’s latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of flying into the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas. Beginning next week, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus...
U.S. POLITICS
soyacincau.com

Quarantined travellers from countries with Omicron must wear digital trackers, VTL travellers must get tested 48 hours before travel

Additional precautionary public health measures will come into effect tomorrow for travellers from countries earmarked with reported cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today. An explainer released categorised those who would be affected by the new regulations into six main categories; those travelling under...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS News

U.S. COVID-19 rule for all international travelers takes effect Monday

CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. and the new rule that all international travelers entering the country will need to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of departure. Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, talks with CBSN's Lana Zak about these and more coronavirus topics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC tightens COVID-19 testing protocols for air travelers

The CDC is now requiring air travelers entering the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of their flight to help prevent the omicron variant's spread. The new testing guidelines took effect Dec.. 6 and applies to all air travelers, regardless of vaccination status or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelawaits.com

New Rules For All Travelers Arriving In U.S. Start This Week

News of the detection, and subsequent spread, of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has countries around the world scrambling to revise their current travel guidelines and restrictions. The United States is no different. New travel restrictions, which include stricter pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S., go into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SKIFT

New U.S. Travel Entry Rules Will Require Antigen Viral Test

This one-day negative test requirement for international visitation to the U.S., which reopened fully less than a month ago, will be watched closely by the U.S. travel sector, wary that the restart of its recovery will now stall. When the Biden Administration announced tighter restrictions on U.S. international arrivals on...
TRAVEL
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy