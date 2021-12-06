At least one person hurt in overnight crash in uptown Dallas

At least one driver is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in uptown Dallas overnight.

Just before 12:30 a.m. a car and an SUV smashed into one another in the intersection of Lemmon and McKinney Avenue. The impact sent the SUV rolling and it landed on its side.

Dallas Fire-Rescue brought in power tools, pried that driver out of the wreckage and rushed the victim to the hospital.

The front end of the car was heavily damaged but it's not clear if that driver was hurt.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter