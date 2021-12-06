Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash in St. Clair County, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – One man died and two other people were injured in a head-on car crash in St. Clair County, Illinois Sunday night.

Ryan Heinlein, 35, was killed in the crash. He was driving a Ford Edge. His 10-year-old daughter was in the car with him. She was taken to the hospital with injuries. The 56-year-old male driver of a Chevrolet Express was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Illinois State Police said the crash occurred at 5:36 p.m. when Heinlein was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64/55 CD near Barack Obama Avenue in East St. Louis. The driver of the Chevrolet Express was traveling eastbound on I-64/55 CD. ISP said Heinlein hit the Chevrolet Express head-on.

Heinlein was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henlein leaves behind a partner and two children. A friend of Heinlein’s created a GoFundMe page to assist his family with funeral costs and medical costs among other things.

