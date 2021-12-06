ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2,272 days since Broncos last beat Chiefs: Here’s a look back at all 12 losses

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The last time the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs was on September 17, 2015, which was 2,272 days ago and counting. That season, the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50 , beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

On Sunday night, the Broncos lost the 12th straight game to the Chiefs with a final score of 22-9.

Here’s a look back at the last 12 matchups with the Chiefs:

  • November 15, 2015: Chiefs 29, Broncos 13
  • November 27, 2016: Chiefs 30, Broncos 27
  • December 25, 2016: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10
  • October 30, 2017: Chiefs 29, Broncos 19
  • December 31, 2017: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24
  • October 1, 2018: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23
  • October 28, 2018: Chiefs 30, Broncos 23
  • October 17, 2019: Chiefs 30, Broncos 6
  • December 15, 2019: Chiefs 23, Broncos 3
  • October 25, 2020: Chiefs 43, Broncos 16
  • December 6, 2020: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16
  • December 5, 2021: Chiefs 22, Broncos 9

The Broncos will play the Chiefs in Denver on Jan 9, 2022 to try and end the streak.

During the Broncos losing streak, the team has also had its share of quarterbacks. From 2016 to 2021, 11 different quarterbacks have played for the Broncos.

Broncos Quarterback Carousel: 11 QBs in 5 years

Full list of Broncos quarterbacks since 2016:

  • Trevor Siemian
  • Paxton Lynch
  • Brock Osweiler
  • Case Keenum
  • Joe Flacco
  • Brandon Allen
  • Jeff Driskel
  • Brett Rypien
  • Kendall Hinton
  • Drew Lock
  • Teddy Bridgewater

Since 2016, the Broncos have only had a winning record once , which was in 2016.

  • 2016: 9-7
  • 2017: 5-11
  • 2018: 6-10
  • 2019: 7-9
  • 2020: 5-11
