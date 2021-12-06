ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area engineering firm puts Honda autonomous vehicle through its paces

By Brian Kaberline
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 3 days ago
Black & Veatch provided a real-world testing ground for a new driverless work vehicle from Honda Motor Co. Honda recently completed a monthlong test of a prototype electric autonomous work vehicle at a Black & Veatch construction site in...

