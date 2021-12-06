Area engineering firm puts Honda autonomous vehicle through its paces

Teleoperation: the technology that enables a human to remotely monitor, assist and even drive an autonomous vehicle. Teleoperation is a seemingly simple capability, yet it involves numerous technologies and systems in order to be implemented safely. In the first article of this series, we established what teleoperation is and why it is critical for the future of autonomous vehicles (AVs). In the second article, we showed the legislative traction and emphasis gained for this technology. In the third and fourth articles, we explained two of the many technical challenges that needed to be overcome in order to enable remote vehicle assistance and operation. The fifth article explained how this is all achieved in the safest possible way. In this installation, we will get to the most important person in the entire loop, the customer.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO