As UGA reels from Bama loss, will Kirby Smart make major changes in the next 25 days?

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

The Georgia Bulldogs got embarrassed on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game by Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. But if Georgia can get past Michigan, they may get another shot at Bama.

Georgia put up a season-worst performance on defense and quarterback Stetson Bennett's performance on offense wasn't much better, leading many to wonder what changes Kirby Smart could make before the semifinals and if a QB switch is in the works.

Georgia quite clearly needs to make some changes and DawgNation's Mike Griffith wonders if Smart actually will.

"Kirby Smart's got catalyst for change, some eye-opening issues and brutal truths, now you have reason to make changes," says Griffith. "The secondary has been vulnerable all year and if you don't get to the QB you're going to get exposed, and that's what happened."

Griffith also took a look at the discussion surrounding who should be the UGA QB in the playoffs, Bennett or J.T. Daniels.

"We said all year, take the run away and slow down the play-action, you've got Stetson Bennett trying to pick out receivers and throw balls into tight windows and that's not who he is," said Griffith. "And now Kirby's got decisions to make."

92.9 The Game

