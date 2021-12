As scientists and public health officials scramble to better understand the new coronavirus variant, omicron, more cases of it are being detected in Georgia. A third Georgian tested positive for COVID-19 with the omicron variant, the state Department of Public Health announced Thursday. This case was an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident who had not traveled recently, indicating the new variant may be spreading here in the community.

