Uber Eats driver shot in face while dropping off order

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An Uber Eats driver was shot in the face while making a delivery in Chicago's Back of the Yard neighborhood.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of South Wood.

The 24-year-old man was driving in the area to drop off an order when he was struck in the face and ear. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

An 18-year-old man who was on the sidewalk was also shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition.

A witness told reporters he saw the shooting unfold.

"I heard shots, and I looked out my window and I seen a silver Nissan, window rolled down, pull his gun out and started shooting," Kerry Maltby told CBS Chicago . "Shot the guy, I see him hit the guy, and the guy took off running, and the car took off. That was it. It was over with."

The suspect remains at large as an investigation conitnues. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

