ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC

By GARY D. ROBERTSON, TOM KRISHER
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iLwg_0dFDZSat00
North Carolina-Toyota North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper smiles as Toyota Motor Administrative Officer Chris Reynolds, left, stands with him to celebrate their new partnership during an announcement of the future site of a new Toyota battery manufacturing plant in Liberty, N.C., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record via AP) (Kenneth Ferriera)

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Toyota announced on Monday that it plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people and help meet the auto giant's growing goals of electric vehicle sales this decade.

Company leaders joint Gov. Roy Cooper and other elected and economic-development officials gathered to unveil the project on hundreds of acres at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Raleigh.

Initially, Toyota will or could receive well over $430 million in cash incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades from the state of North Carolina and local governments if it meets job creation and investment goals, according to officials and documents.

The Japanese automaker said the plant would start making batteries in 2025.

The announcement marks a massive accomplishment for the Greensboro-area economy, which is still looking for replacement jobs after the region's generations-old textile industry shriveled in the 1990s and 2000s.

Local leaders had been working for several years to land such a big company at the site. North Carolina lost out to Alabama for a joint Toyota-Mazda automobile manufacturing plant about four years ago.

“Good things come to those who wait," Cooper said during the announcement at the proposed site, saying the production will help North Carolina meet its goal as a clean-energy leader. “We hope in the future everything that goes around the battery will be part of this as well."

The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the U.S. on automotive batteries during the next decade. It didn’t detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.

Toyota will form a new company to run the new plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its U.S. supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said.

The site near Greensboro is relatively close to many of Toyota’s existing U.S. auto assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama and Texas. The company has yet to announce where it will build fully electric vehicles for sale in the U.S.

“North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for doing business," Toyota Motor North America CEO Ted Ogawa said in a news release.

The jobs, which are expected to be created by 2029, will have average salaries of more than $62,000, according to economic development officials.

The company could get hundreds of millions of dollars in additional incentives if the company agrees to a second phase of the project — one in which Toyota would spend $3 billion investment and create more than 3,800 jobs in total.

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the U.S., the company plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.

Currently in the U.S., Toyota offers hydrogen vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but no vehicles powered solely by batteries. That has drawn criticism from environmental groups that accuse the company of dragging its feet on the technology. Toyota says it will have 15 battery electric vehicles for sale globally by 2025.

Toyota says vehicles that operate at least partially on electricity now account for about a quarter of its U.S. sales, and it plans for that to rise to nearly 70% by 2030.

Monday's announcement comes as automakers race to build North American battery factories to supply what is expected to be exponentially increasing demand for electric vehicles as the world transitions away from internal combustion engines.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has said it will build two battery plants in North America. Ford announced three plants in Kentucky and Tennessee, and General Motors has said it would build four battery cell factories. Only two of those locations have been announced, in Ohio and Tennessee.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects U.S. sales of new fully electric vehicles to hit nearly 400,000 this year, almost double last year's figures. But they still make up only about 2.6% of sales. But the firm expects sales to grow to more than 730,000 next year and more than 2 million by 2025. Even at 2 million, EV sales still would be only about 12% of U.S. new vehicle sales.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden got a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030.

____

Krisher reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Latest shortage: Snowplow drivers

After months of various shortages of supplies and workers, those who keep us safe on snowy highways are the latest shortage those in the U.S. will have to contend with. Washington, Pennsylvania, Montana and Wyoming are some of the states that don’t have enough plow truck drivers who are willing to put in odd hours in dangerous driving conditions, The Associated Press reported.
JOBS
WOKV

Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

CHICAGO — (AP) — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado were expected to take several days, but authorities said they did not expect to find additional survivors. The company has not said how many people were...
CHICAGO, IL
WOKV

Tornado toll in dozens, yet not as high as initially feared

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Night-shift workers were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles at Mayfield Consumer Products, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out to seek shelter. For Autumn Kirks, that meant tossing aside wax and fragrance...
MAYFIELD, KY
WOKV

'A way we resist': Quilts honor victims of racial violence

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Long after he was killed, Myrtle Green-Burton wouldn't let anyone wear her 17-year-old son's high school track team jacket. James Earl Green, an aspiring Olympic runner, was supposed to receive the green and yellow coat at his graduation in Mississippi half a century ago. It became a symbol of his life — and her loss, said his sister Gloria Green-McCray.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Business
Greensboro, NC
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
Raleigh, NC
Cars
City
Greensboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Greensboro, NC
Cars
WOKV

Kentucky tornadoes: Photo from damaged home found 130 miles away in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Many lives were impacted by Friday night’s tornadoes that struck western Kentucky. Houses were demolished and possessions were scattered. Still, an Indiana woman was stunned to find a photograph stuck to the window of her car Saturday. The photograph had blown 130 miles from a home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, to New Albany, Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away

When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield. She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it said, “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942." A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

UK hikes virus alert level as omicron variant surges

LONDON — (AP) — The British government raised the country's official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread of the omicron variant had pushed the U.K. into risky territory. The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the emergence of the highly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WOKV

California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday pledged to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state, citing the same authority claimed by conservative lawmakers in Texas to outlaw most abortions once a heartbeat is detected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy