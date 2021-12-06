'The Boys' Getting 'Diabolical' Animated Spinoff

The Boys universe will expand at Amazon Prime. According to The Wrap, Amazon Prime Video has ordered a new animated series set in the universe of the hit superhero series. Titled Diabolical, the eight-episode series will tell unseen stories within the world of The Boys. Showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and executive producers Evan Goldberg (This is the End) and Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express). The writing team will include Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), original comic writer Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer (An American Pickle) and Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Simon Ricoppa (Spliced), Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Ben Bayouth (Freaks of Nature), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Aisha Tyler (Balls of Fury).
