'The Boys' Getting 'Diabolical' Animated Spinoff

You might say that Warner Bros. is making a whole bunch of stuff under The Batman umbrella. We already knew that the new Batman movie, which is due in theaters next spring, would get a spinoff series on HBO Max about the police department in Gotham City. But now it looks like there’s going to be a second spinoff show that will emerge from the film, this one about its version of Oswald Cobblepot — AKA the Penguin — played in the movie by Colin Farrell. This series is also intended for HBO Max.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO