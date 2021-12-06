ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Boys' Getting 'Diabolical' Animated Spinoff

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Butcher himself, Karl Urban, announces a new animated spinoff with The Boys: Diabolical, a new eight-episode animated anthology series set in the universe of The Boys coming to Amazon Prime. Urban announced the news during Brazil's CCXP in the video below. "There is no question that you guys...

epicstream.com

The Boys: Animated Anthology Spinoff Series Coming Next Year

The Boys is one of the popular shows right now on Prime Video. It has been widely praised by critics and audiences for its gritty, subversive, and cynical take on the superhero world. While fans are patiently waiting for the highly-anticipated third season, the series is expanding its world with a recently-announced college-set spin-off series and, now, an animated anthology series.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Seth Rogen Teases ‘The Boys’ Animated Series’ ‘Diabolical’ as a ‘Ripoff’ of ‘Animatrix’

On Sunday, Amazon Prime Video announced the eight-episode pickup of the animated anthology series “Diabolical,” a new entry in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit series “The Boys.” “Diabolical” will drop on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2022. The upcoming series was announced via a recorded message from “The Boys” star Karl Urban during Prime Video’s Ccxp Worlds 2021 panels. Watch below.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Vikings’ Spinoff Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

Netflix’s spinoff of History Channel’s “Vikings,” called “Vikings: Valhalla,” will premiere Friday, Feb. 25, the streamer said. A spinoff of the popular History show “Vikings,” which ran for six seasons, the new series takes place a century after the events of that flagship show and chronicles the legends of some of the most iconic vikings who ever lived. Laura Berlin stars as Emma of Normandy, Sam Corlett plays Leif Eriksson, and Bradley Freegard is King Canute “the Great.”
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

‘The Boys’ Animated Anthology Spin-off Ordered at Amazon

The Boys universe will expand at Amazon Prime. According to The Wrap, Amazon Prime Video has ordered a new animated series set in the universe of the hit superhero series. Titled Diabolical, the eight-episode series will tell unseen stories within the world of The Boys. Showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and executive producers Evan Goldberg (This is the End) and Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express). The writing team will include Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), original comic writer Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer (An American Pickle) and Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Simon Ricoppa (Spliced), Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Ben Bayouth (Freaks of Nature), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Aisha Tyler (Balls of Fury).
TV SERIES
