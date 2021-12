Global VC firm Antler has closed on a new UK fund, according to a statement by the company. The UK fund closed at £21.4 million and will be used to enable Antler’s UK team to build a portfolio of around 70 companies in the UK. Antler launched in the UK in 2019 and currently reports 35 companies based in the country. Antler is sector agnostic but has backed numerous Fintechs around the world. Antler’s portfolio may be viewed here. UK-based Fintechs include Earnr, Yayzy, Scribe and Mast.

