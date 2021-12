Music has the power to bind. Transcending language and crossing borders at a time when travel is at its leanest, the artform gives us a voice when words won’t work. So it’s little wonder when the world went indoors, we collectively reached for the stringed translator. Whether it’s a bucket-list hobby or a return to an old flame, if the past 18 months taught us anything, it’s that you’re never too old to embrace a new passion, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be good at it.

