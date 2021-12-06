Your Healthy Family: An introduction to NCH Healthcare System's Simulation Center

NCH Healthcare System has partnered with the OB Hospitalist Group, the nation’s largest and only dedicated obstetrician/gynecologist hospitalist provider, NCH states. OBHG will be providing its services to women, babies and families in our community at the Women’s & Children’s Pavilion at NCH North Naples Hospital. OBHG’s obstetrician clinicians will be at NCH North Naples Hospital 24/7 to ensure consistent, timely care for every patient entering the labor and delivery unit or for obstetric emergencies. The program does not take the patient from her physician but instead helps to ensure that every patient, regardless of physician association or the time of day, is seen by an OB/GYN immediately should there be an emergency. The new partnership between NCH and OB Hospitalist Group begins on Dec. 15.
