ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Your Healthy Family: An introduction to NCH Healthcare System's Simulation Center

By Lisa Greenberg
fox4now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Fla. — Fox 4 is giving you an inside look at NCH Healthcare System's Simulation Center. It helps the doctors, nurses, techs and other medical staff train and prepare to keep you safe. In the 6-plus months since it opened, the NCH Judith & Marvin Herb Family Simulation...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
delawarepublic.org

Beebe Healthcare commits to becoming a trauma-informed healthcare system

Beebe Healthcare is becoming a trauma-informed healthcare system. The move to a trauma-informed approach started as an awareness campaign, according to Beebe Healthcare’s director of community outreach Kim Blanch. “We were working on our opioid awareness effort and it started to become quite clear that there was an opportunity here...
HEALTH SERVICES
industryglobalnews24.com

The Future of Healthcare Systems in Europe

Health First Europe is a non-profit and non-commercial union of patients, academics, healthcare experts and workers, and the industry of medical technology. The purpose of this alliance is to transform the healthcare system of Europe using innovative solutions and smart strategies that will play their role in improving the safety of both patients and concerned healthcare workers. Furthermore, Health First Europe aims to ensure the best deliver....
WORLD
chicagocrusader.com

Community Healthcare System offers Advanced Imaging Technology

For women with dense breast tissue, the risk of cancer is greater than for those who do not so it is important to get regular screening mammograms. To provide the best care possible, Community Healthcare System now offers advanced imaging technology that is able to detect cancer through dense breast tissue. The technology was approved by the FDA for breast cancer screening and is used in addition to mammography for women with dense breast tissue and no prior diagnosis.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Health
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Health
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: Simulation Center helps save lives

One nurse monitors the patient’s vital signs from the head of the bed while another performs CPR on what appears to be a semi-conscious, young boy in the Emergency Room at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. It’s actually not an emergency at all. This is the new Simulation Center at...
GREEN BAY, WI
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, Northwest Texas Healthcare system to host Be The Match donor registry drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Giving Tuesday, officials with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) along with the Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics and the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, are encouraging individuals to join the Be The Match organization during its donor registry drive. According to a news release, the entities will partner with Be […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nch Healthcare System#Healthcare Workers#Fox 4#The Simulation Center
gulfshorebusiness.com

NCH partners with nation’s largest OB hospitalist provider

NCH Healthcare System has partnered with the OB Hospitalist Group, the nation’s largest and only dedicated obstetrician/gynecologist hospitalist provider, NCH states. OBHG will be providing its services to women, babies and families in our community at the Women’s & Children’s Pavilion at NCH North Naples Hospital. OBHG’s obstetrician clinicians will be at NCH North Naples Hospital 24/7 to ensure consistent, timely care for every patient entering the labor and delivery unit or for obstetric emergencies. The program does not take the patient from her physician but instead helps to ensure that every patient, regardless of physician association or the time of day, is seen by an OB/GYN immediately should there be an emergency. The new partnership between NCH and OB Hospitalist Group begins on Dec. 15.
NAPLES, FL
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Flu shot misconceptions

Flu outbreaks are already popping up in some parts of the country. NCH Healthcare said it expects to see more patients with the flu and RSV in its ICUs this flu season, and Fox 4 is looking into the common misconceptions about the flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Unvaccinated healthcare workers who used religious exemption have until Monday to get COVID vaccine

Health systems across the region will have to get employees vaccinated immediately, or face consequences of the state’s vaccine mandate. After weeks of uncertainty around the September mandate requiring all healthcare workers at large healthcare systems to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination – the state has issued guidance to those systems.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

How To Keep Your Heart Healthy

We are only privileged enough to have one life, and in that life, you might only use the one heart that you have to live it. We need many things to have a life that feels full, and one of the most important things that we need to be alive is a beating heart. Everywhere you look when it comes to health advice tells you that your heart is the most important thing that you could look after. It’s the driving force behind your body and it’s going to keep you breathing, moving and living the life that you want.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
TheConversationAU

COVID saw us sitting longer – and diabetes rose globally by 16% in 2 years. Time to get moving

New figures show global diabetes prevalence has increased by 16% in the past two years, with 537 million adults (aged 20-79) now estimated to be living with the chronic condition. Over this same time period, COVID has stopped us doing some of the things that help prevent and manage diabetes. One particularly concerning example is an increase to sedentary behaviour (sitting down for long periods of time), which was already at dangerous levels pre-COVID. Some estimates indicate the pandemic added an average three hours to our sitting time each day. Now lockdowns have eased in many places, it is vital we...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy