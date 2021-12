Lindsey Buckingham offered up some hard learned advice about creativity to fellow musicians. In a new interview with Clashmusic.com, the ousted-Fleetwood Mac leader revealed some tricks of the trade, explaining, “I’ve always admired guitarists who worked in service of the song. It’s a choice you make sometimes, to work for the good of the song. It means some people perhaps don’t take it in on that level, but if you’re doing your job right then you become integrated into the fabric. Sure, you’re not Eddie van Halen but that’s what a song should be, I think.”

