Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor.

Perdue’s Monday announcement sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner.

Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run.

Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn his loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden.

Perdue supporters say he can unite Republicans while Kemp can’t.

Perdue’s entry likely means Kemp will move more to the right in a primary brawl with the winner going against Abrams in the 2022 general election.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue.

Kemp drew Donald Trump’s wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election.

Late Sunday, a website and text updates launched for a Perdue governor’s campaign, proclaiming him “a bold conservative to unite Georgia, and inviting people to “join our team to stop Stacey Abrams ,” the likely Democratic nominee.

Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.

Governor’s race heats up in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The race for Georgia’s next governor is heating up with more candidates announcing their bid to run, even though voters won’t elect the peach state’s top leader until next November. Brian Kemp narrowly beat Stacey Abrams in 2018, while David Perdue lost to Jon Ossoff earlier this year for the U.S. […]
