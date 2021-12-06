Small Percentage of Processed Migrants Received COVID-19 Vaccines

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here .

According to unpublished government data obtained by CBS News, only a small percentage of the hundreds of thousands of migrants who were processed by the U.S. received the COVID-19 vaccine while in federal custody. Statistics reveal that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services administered doses to over 90,000 immigrants in deportation proceedings. Meanwhile Customs and Border Protection declined to offer vaccinations, which left hundreds of thousands of migrants at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 while being deported or released into the U.S. CBS News

In other national immigration news…

Immigration Activists Want ICE Out of Arlington

Earlier in the fall, Arlington County officials in Virginia released a draft framework that declared it “inappropriate” to use county resources to assist in detaining or deporting undocumented immigrants. But activists say Arlington needs to do more, including ending all connections with ICE. These groups have been pushing the county to rethink its policies that they believe keep undocumented immigrants from looking for services or interacting with police if they need to report a crime. “Some of our residents haven’t felt and don’t feel safe, and we need to focus on what is essential to safety,” said County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti (D). “That’s what we should be about in terms of public safety — not federal immigration law.” The Washington Post

Nonprofit Supports Indigenous Women Asylum Seekers at the Southern Border

Missionary Alma Ruth, who is from Monterrey, Mexico, said she knows what it’s like to be an immigrant and be misunderstood. Because of this, she started a faith-based nonprofit organization called Practice Mercy Foundation to provide support to Indigenous women asylum seekers and their families who live across the U.S.-Mexico border. Migrant advocates are afraid that vulnerable populations, such as Indigenous people who are unable to speak Spanish, will suffer in border camps. Border Report

Woman Becomes First Latina Immigrant to Own Arizona Radio Station

Laura Madrid was told that her chances of buying Arizona’s La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM, a Spanish-lanuage news radio station where she worked for over 15 years, was “almost impossible.” Financial advisers at banks told her the risk of buying the station was too high, denied her a loan and told her to look at something else. This advice didn’t discourage her. Madrid used her own resources and family support to eventually make her dreams come true. By the end of November, she became the first Latina immigrant to own an Arizona radio station, which she plans to make more informative and educate the community. AZCentral

California Gov. Urged to Stop ICE Detaining a Domestic Violence Survivor

Marisela Andrade, a domestic violence survivor, was originally expected to be released Sunday from Central California Women’s Facility after over 11 years in prison. But according to Pamela Fadem, an advocate with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials turned over Andrade to ICE Friday morning. A Change.org petition with over 12,500 signatures went out to urge California Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop ICE from detaining Andrade. The governor’s office declined to comment on the case. The Fresno Bee

