ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

More than 230 Kris Kringles ski, snowboard down Maine slopes for charity

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCKL4_0dFDXqVn00

Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the ski slope.

More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity.

The jolly ol’ St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits.

A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat.

The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest.

Before dashing through the snow, the Santas must all donate a minimum of $20, which helps support local education and recreation programs. The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

St. Vincent Meals on Wheels needs help this holiday season

Veronica Dover, executive director of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, joined us live with information on the organization and how they need help this holiday season. Visit St. Vincent Meals on Wheels’ website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 5, 2021.
CHARITIES
KTLA.com

Wild Rivers is reopening summer of 2022

For more information on Wild Rivers visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Dec. 3, 2021. This segment is sponsored by Wild Rivers.
INSTAGRAM
Fairfield Sun Times

Big Sky Resort scheduled to open to skiing and snowboarding on Thanksgiving

Big Sky Resort is prepared to open on Thanksgiving Day with a brand new chairlift, more snowmaking capabilities and fewer pandemic-related restrictions. Stacie Mesuda, a spokesperson for the resort, said 42 inches of natural snow has fallen on the mountain so far this season, which is 76% of the area’s historical average. The mountain holds 5,850 skiable acres and 39 lifts, and it’s likely that only a portion of those lifts will open on Thanksgiving.
BIG SKY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
CBS Minnesota

Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice As Metro Ski Areas Start To Reopen

AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter sports are officially back in the Upper Midwest. Several local ski areas reopened for the season this week, just in time for the Thanksgiving break. Afton Alps opened Wednesday afternoon, and skiers and snowboarders quickly lined up to take their first runs of the year. In Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area opened earlier Thanksgiving week thanks to hard-working snow machines battling mild temperatures. “Unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans this year, and we started a bit later than we have in the past,” Trollhaugen Marketing Director Marsha Hovey said. Despite a late start, Hovey anticipates another busy year. During...
AFTON, MN
nny360.com

More than 150 runners in Lowville Turkey Trot raise funds for charity

LOWVILLE — About 165 walkers and runners showed up for the annual Lowville Turkey Trot 5K fun run on Thanksgiving morning. The event raised about $1,600 for the Renee Beyer United Way Memorial Fund. Although there were no winners or official timing, there were also no turkeys, except for those...
LOWVILLE, NY
matadornetwork.com

This winter hit the slopes with 30 percent off your snowboard and ski rental

It’s December, meaning it’s about time for some dashing through the snow. Ditch the sleigh and hit the slopes at any one of 50 ski destinations in North America and Europe, like Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Lake Tahoe, or Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and take advantage of a snowboard and ski rental discount delivered straight to your lodging. TravelZoo is offering a deal with Ski Butlers, the full-service ski and snowboard rental delivery company, that will take care of all your equipment needs and even pick up your rentals when you’re done.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resort#Weather#Charity#Santa
kptv.com

No Skiing/Snowboarding Yet, But No Need To Panic

Thanksgiving has come and gone, along with all the snow that fell last week in the Cascades. About a week ago the snow was between 6-18″ deep at the Mt. Hood ski resorts. But that is all gone now. Here’s the view at Mt. Hood Meadows base area yesterday morning; most of those patches are now gone.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

The best ski resorts in California to hit the slopes this winter

California's bounty of gorgeous interior mountains reveals a whole new side of America’s most geographically diverse state. With some of the best ski resorts in the country - rivalling those from Colorado to Switzerland - along with nearly three dozen options to choose from, it’s time to discover why winter in California might just be the best time to visit.
TRAVEL
z1073.com

Over 200 Santas Will Be Skiing Down Sunday River’s Slopes This Weekend

Sunday River is holding their 21st annual Santa Sunday charity event, where over 200 people dressed as Santa Claus will ski down Broadway trail at the same time. Money raised will benefit the River Fund Maine, whose mission is to bring the community together to uplift youth in the greater Bethel region.
SOCIETY
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Bear staff prepare for ski and snowboard swap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather has hardly done anything to indicate winter is approaching, but Great Bear staff are preparing for the eventual change of seasons with the ski and snowboard swap. Skis, snowboards, clothing, and car accessories are among the items you can register and swap out. 20% of the commission will be taken from the final price of sold gear to benefit the Great Bear Ski Patrol.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Geneva Regional News

Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in Miane

The slopes and lifts at the Sunday River resort were packed with revelers sporting Santa's signature red suit with white trim on Sunday (December 5).
WORLD
wglr.com

Hoofer Ski & Snowboard Resale returns for 57th year

MADISON, Wis. — After a year off due to the pandemic, a decades-old tradition returned this weekend to the UW-Madison campus. The Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club wrapped up its weekend long resale Sunday morning in Union South. At the 57th annual sale, local and national vendors sell new and...
MADISON, WI
visitcentraloregon.com

Discover Central Oregon Skiing & Snowboarding

You could argue (as many locals do) that there are actually five seasons in Central Oregon—the fifth, of course, being ski and snowboard season. As temperatures plummet each fall, our collective attention turns toward seven-day forecasts, snow reports, and the growing white jacket covering Cascade peaks to the west. We plan weekends around ski season, buy passes months in advance, wax our boards, and even skip work when conditions are right—just don’t tell our boss.
BEND, OR
KTLA

KTLA

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy