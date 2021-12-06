International COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Begin Monday

Starting Monday morning, all inbound international travelers to the U.S. must take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure as concern remains over the new Omicron variant.

The new rule applies to all airline passengers over the age of two regardless of vaccine status or nationality.

It comes as the Omicron variant has now been detected in 17 states and airline travel reaches much higher numbers than this time last year.

The TSA says they screened nearly two million fliers on Friday, more than double from a year ago.

Right now 36 states are seeing hospitalizations trending up, and three out of four counties are considered high transmission areas.