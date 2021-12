Investing.com -- China Evergrande is formally in default, but the yuan and Chinese assets react with a shrug. Weekly jobless claims are due, while central banks around the world continue to tighten monetary policy increasingly aggressively. Stocks are set to open lower as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gets another antitrust fine and GameStop (NYSE:GME) disappoints its retail investor army. The pound slumps to a 2021 low as Covid-19 restrictions are reintroduced. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 8th December.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO