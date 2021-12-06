FSF's Anti-DRM Campaign Plans Bad-Review Protest Against Disney+

Microsoft said today that its legal team has successfully obtained a court warrant that allowed it to seize 42 domains used by a Chinese cyber-espionage group in recent operations that targeted organizations in the US and 28 other countries. Tracked by Microsoft as Nickel, but also known under other names such as APT15, Mirage, or Vixen Panda, Ke3Chang, and others, the group has been active since 2012 and has conducted numerous operations against a broad set of targets. Tom Burt, Microsoft VP of Customer Security & Trust, said today that the recent domains had been used for "intelligence gathering" from government agencies, think tanks, and human rights organizations.
Comments / 0