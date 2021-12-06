ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSF's Anti-DRM Campaign Plans Bad-Review Protest Against Disney+

slashdot.org
 3 days ago

I personally feel like streaming services are the wrong target for anti-DRM efforts anyway. Meaning, to me the legitimate complaints against DRM is on media that you buy...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

spectrumlocalnews.com

Group plans protest against Erie County indoor mask mandate

A group of activists from across New York state announced plans for a weeklong demonstration against COVID-19 related mandates. Teachers, business owners and elected officials came together at The Quarter on 26 Virginia Place in Buffalo to protest the recently-enacted indoor mask mandate in Erie County. “We’re done,” said Robby...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drm#Anti#Fsf
slashdot.org

900 People Fired Via Zoom Call

That is 1) not how it tends to work in the corporate world and 2) not even the point being made by the OP. Assuming for the sake of argument that everything he said was true, some people were using the pandemic to only work 2-days a week or generally just slack off, it's not so much the WHY he fired all those people as the HOW. It was done as a cattle call over Zoom.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite’s campaign has a reach that exceeds its grasp – Review

Halo Infinite is a big moment for Microsoft and 343 Industries. For Microsoft, who have been waiting to make a statement with their first tentpole, first-party game of the current gaming generation, it’s a moment to wow old fans and win new ones. For 343 Industries, it’s time to finally prove that being left in charge of the Halo legacy is something that they are worthy of.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
The Stranger

Fact? Not Exactly. Here's Another Misleading Anti-Sawant Mailer from the Recall Campaign

Last week the Public Disclosure Commission granted an anti-Sawant PAC's request to receive and spend unlimited amounts of money in the recall election. Sure enough, big money followed shortly thereafter: In the last few days, the PAC reported several landlords, realtors, and investors adding thousands of dollars to their original donations, quickly closing the fundraising gap between the recallers and the retainers.
SEATTLE, WA
slashdot.org

America Tries to Fill 600,000 Vacant Cybersecurity Positions

First, that represents around 0.5% of the entire US workforce. For a specialized technical job? Alternatively: that is around 50% of the number of people working in software development. That's not even remotely realistic - that's a number pulled out of...a dark hole. "it's necessary to consider those who have...
JOBS
slashdot.org

Which Developers Were Paid the Most in 2021?

Honest question, isn't being a cloud architect just knowing how to click around in a web GUI?. From what I've seen of cloud architects, it's unrelated to clicking around in a web GUI. For instance, a cloud architect might be brought in to work on a distributed code editor (in reference to the recent news by JetBrains about their multi-user competitor to VSCode). They'd design...
ECONOMY
slashdot.org

In Naming Omicron Variant, Authorities Skipped 'Xi' and 'Nu'

Obviously they skipped it because of Xi, leader of China. Okay? So? How is that unethical, misleading, or immoral? There were (and are) issues since the beginning of the pandemic with people calling it Wuhan Flu, China Virus, etc. for the explicit purpose of being edgy in an embarrassingly childish display of mild racism and right-wing virtue signalling. In some cases around the world, people were being assaulted for "being in a pandemic while Asian".
CHINA
slashdot.org

EU draft law may force the big IM platforms to interoperate

The European Parliament's new Digital Markets Act, could compel big platforms to make their tech interoperable. Among other things, this might mean forcing the tech vendors' messaging apps to allow communication with other services. While the legislation carefully phrases the characteristics that make a company a gatekeeper in terms of...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg fires 15% of his workforce on a Zoom call

Vishal Garg, CEO of unicorn mortgage lender startup Better.com, bluntly informed his 900 employees that a large number of people will be fired in a cold, awkward one-way video announcement on Thursday. Looking visibly uncomfortable, Garg said that 15% of the workforce would be laid off. In a monotone voice,...
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

France To Mimic Musk With Own SpaceX-Style Launcher, Minister Says

Comment 1 is accurate and the national protectionism argument is the only real justification for this. Comment 2 is not coherent. SpaceX has very strong profit drivers to make launches safe and successful. And they have a stellar track record with their approach which data is showing works as better, or better than, the slow-and-steady NASA approach. Remember that Challenger and Columbia happened on NASAs watch, with orders of magnitude slower rate of launches than we do today. Today we do 100+ launches a year without incident.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
slashdot.org

Verizon Once Again Expands Its Snoopvertising Ambitions

Full text of the email I just got. I hit the roof when I read this:. Introducing Verizon Custom Experience. It’s your experience, tailored to your interests. At Verizon, we believe being America’s most reliable network comes with a responsibility to safeguard and protect your information. Your privacy is important to us, and we want to let you know about a new choice you have regarding how we use your information.
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

Microsoft Seizes Domains Used By Chinese Cyber-Espionage Group 'Nickel'

Microsoft said today that its legal team has successfully obtained a court warrant that allowed it to seize 42 domains used by a Chinese cyber-espionage group in recent operations that targeted organizations in the US and 28 other countries. Tracked by Microsoft as Nickel, but also known under other names such as APT15, Mirage, or Vixen Panda, Ke3Chang, and others, the group has been active since 2012 and has conducted numerous operations against a broad set of targets. Tom Burt, Microsoft VP of Customer Security & Trust, said today that the recent domains had been used for "intelligence gathering" from government agencies, think tanks, and human rights organizations.
PUBLIC SAFETY

