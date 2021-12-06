Suspect alleged in multiple Montgomery County bank robberies arrested

NEW YORK, NY – Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., today announced the indictment of ten individuals for a $750,000 identity theft conspiracy committed between January 2017 and August 2019. Ringleader MICHAEL RICHARDS, 37, is charged with recruiting multiple United States Postal Service (“USPS”) mail carriers, including KENNISHA MURRELL, 36, CURQUAN HIGHSMITH, 31, BRUCE BIENVENU, 31, and KENNETH FREEMAN, JR., 25, to steal credit cards from the mail they delivered in New York City and Virginia. Members of the conspiracy used online databases to learn personal identifying information about the cardholders in order to activate the cards and purchase high-end goods at luxury retailers. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, as well as three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and other related charges.[1]

