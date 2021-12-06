ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Food drive for rescue animals

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaBO9_0dFDXYop00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Pawprints Foundation helps about 20 local rescue groups across the CSRA and they can use your help.

On Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hollywood Feed will hold a food drive to collect pet food, bedding, treats, and toys, etc. for the organization. The store is located at 630 Crane Creek Drive in Augusta. If you’re not able to make it Saturday, there are options available for you.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with Nancy McNair about the event and why it’s needed especially during a pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Shop with a doc brings smiles to local children

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Lots of smiling faces at the Shop With a Doc festivities Tuesday night in Evans. The kind folks at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center host the event each year. They take burn patients out and let them have a big shopping spree. It’s a chance for a fun night after […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Hometown History: The Augusta Christmas Parade

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Tree lightings, Christmas parades and other holiday events are in full swing right now. On this month’s Hometown History, we look at the history of the Augusta Christmas parade on Broad Street. Although no one is sure exactly when the annual tradition of the Augusta Christmas parade started–I was able to find […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Giving Your Best: Wanda Collier

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This isn’t your typical Giving Your Best story… it’s one of hope and redemption. Wanda Collier is honest about the mistakes she’s made in life, and she’s giving back to the community that she feels she may have damaged. Her challenges are huge, but she’s making an impact through her foundation, “Stop […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
Augusta, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Paratroopers jump to bring a brighter Christmas to kids in need

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Hundreds of paratroopers dropped into Fort Benning, ready to brighten the holiday season for families in need. With the return of Operation Toy Drop, the U.S. Army collected over 500 toys to put under the tree for kids across the Valley. 304 paratroopers jumped. In return for collecting toys, they […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

15 residents displaced after massive fire at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to Azalea Park Apartments in reference to a fully engulfed fire. That complex is located at 1814 Fayetteville Drive off of Milledgeville Road. The call came in around 10:30 Wednesday night. According to AFD’s twitter page building M had flames shooting from the roof. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

JENNIE: Tickets going fast for Elf the musical

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AWJBF)- Based on the hit movie, Elf the Musical is filled with non-stop smiles. Buddy, the would-be elf is unaware that he is actually a human. With some Santa magic, he embarks on a journey, only to discover his father is on the naughty list and his brother doesn’t believe in Santa! He’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Food Drive#Weather#Toys#Charity#Pawprints Foundation#Csra#Hollywood Feed#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. Deputies responded to the Smart Grocery, 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned two people in separate vehicles fired several shots at each other before driving off in separate directions. While […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

3rd Annual Toys for Tots Auto show lets kids pick the winner

GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF) – A different kind of car show is revving up in Grovetown. Never Satisfied Builds is hosting its 3rd annual Toys for Tots Auto Show. Unlike other car shows — kids will be the judges and get to pick their favorite vehicle. The goal of the event is to collect a large […]
GROVETOWN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WJBF

Bomb squad destroys suspicious package in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is trying to find out who left a suspicious package Tuesday on the 3600 block of Trolley Line Road at Gregg Avenue in Aiken. That’s the location of the Aiken Muslim Association. In addition to ACSO deputies, the Richmond County Bomb Squad also was called to […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy