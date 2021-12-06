ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cotton Bowl Classic to host College Football Playoff semi-final on December 31st

By Curt Lewis
 6 days ago

Alabama the top-ranked college football team in the nation will be in Arlington on the last day of the year, meeting Number 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Yesterday, the College Football Playoff selection committee announced its Final Four teams vying for the NCAA's College Football Playoff championship.

The semi-finals are played, on a rotating basis, in the six major bowl games known as the New Year's Six. This year is the Cotton Bowl's turn.

The Orange Bowl is the other semi-final, hosting second-ranked Michigan versus Number 3 Georgia, also on December 31st.

The two winners will meet in the Championship Game on January 10th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

