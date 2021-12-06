30 years since Austin yogurt shop murders; case remains unsolved

It has been 30 years today since the murders of four teenage girls at an Austin yogurt shop. The case has never been solved .

On this date in 1991, the victim's bodies were found in an "I Can't Believe It's Yogurt!" shop in Austin. Two were 17, one was 15 and one was 13.

Responding to a midnight fire in the shop, police found the girls had been shot in the head and at least two had been raped.

Eight years later, four men were arrested and two of them were convicted. But both convictions were overturned and the men were set free.

So, 30 years later, no one has been officially convicted.

