Secret Santa, wrapping gifts ranked as the worst parts of the holidays

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — ( StudyFinds.org ) – While tearing open wrapping paper during the holidays can be a thrill for many, a new poll finds the actual chore of wrapping gifts tops the list of things Americans hate most about the holiday season. Surprisingly, the only thing people hate more is being a Secret Santa!

A survey of 2,000 Americans identified the worst parts of the holiday season, which is wrapping presents, according to 52 percent of respondents. Nearly as many (51%) hate the task so much, they prefer having a professional wrap their gifts for them and will do anything to avoid wrapping. Half will go out of their way only to buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

The hardest gifts to wrap include bicycles (55%), gym equipment (46%), sports balls (45%), guitars (45%), and candles (22%). More than half the poll (59%) can tell what something is and who it’s from based solely on the wrapping job. The average person spends $56 on gift-wrapping materials each holiday season.

What’s on everyone’s wish list this year?

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll , the study found gift-wrapping costs are just a drop in the bucket when it comes to holiday spending this year. The average respondent plans to spend over $250 on the holidays this year — not including any potential travel costs.

Respondents add they are willing to spend an extra $61 on top of their regular holiday budget for exclusive holiday edition items like consumables, wearables, beauty products, and more. For holiday shoppers, the most anticipated items include new smartphones, laptops, and TVs (43%), experiences (42%), popular toys (38%), and video game consoles (36%). Yet, a majority of shoppers have major concerns about finding the items they want this year.

More than half of respondents have concerns about product shortages (51%), shipping delays (56%), and rising costs (56%). Kids may also contribute to holiday costs. Of the parents in the survey, moms and dads believe the average gift for kids should cost $89. Two in three parents (68%) add their kids have an extensive holiday wish-list this year.

Some respondents shared a few of the extravagant gifts their kids want this holiday season, including luxury cars, cows and other livestock animals, lightsabers, x-ray machines, and “one hundred pancakes for breakfast.”

“This year brings unique challenges to the holiday shopping season,” says Pete King, deal expert for Slickdeals, in a statement. “Supply chain issues are causing product shortages, shipping carriers have indicated it’s best to shop and ship earlier this year, so you don’t run into delays, and, similar to last year, Black Friday-style deals are being promoted throughout November. More than ever, it’s important to plan ahead, do your research and shop early.”

Time to end Secret Santa?

Aside from the holiday shopping stress, another unpopular holiday tradition is apparently Secret Santa. Most respondents (79%) say they hate being roped into the exchange because they never know what to get their designated exchange-ee.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) admit they re-gift the items they’ve received from past Secret Santa exchanges . According to respondents, some of the worst Secret Santa gifts they’ve received include bars of soap, knock-off chia pets, and random vegetables!

Still, that isn’t stopping the 37 percent who plan on participating in Secret Santa gift exchanges this year. Others are keeping tabs on their wallets when it’s time to shop for their Secret Santa. More than four in five (86%) Secret Santa exchanges have spending limits, but 93 percent of participants look for sales that could help them save money. On average, Secret Santas spend $85 on their gifts.

“Whether shopping for traditional gifts or as a reluctant Secret Santa, doing your own research can get overwhelming,” adds King. “Tapping into a community of savvy shoppers like ours is a great way to ensure you’re getting the best products at the best prices.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

