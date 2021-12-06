ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jack in the Box to acquire Del Taco for over $450 mln

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Frins_0dFDX8CQ00
The sign outside the Jack in the Box is seen in Westminster, Colorado February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. hamburger restaurant chain Jack in the Box Inc (JACK.O) said on Monday it would buy Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO.O) for $455.3 million, as it looks to expand its customer base and take advantage of the Mexican food chain's drive-thru foothold.

Under the deal, Jack in the Box will pay $12.51 in cash for each Del Taco share, which is a premium of over 66% to its closing price on Friday. The total value of the deal, including debt, is about $575 million.

Jack in the Box, which would now have over 2,800 restaurants spanning 25 states, said the deal would help the chain beef up its off-restaurant premise sales. About 99% of Del Taco restaurants feature a drive-thru.

San Diego, California-based Jack in the Box said it expects the deal to immediately add to its earnings, adding the combined company would realize about $15 million in savings by the end of fiscal 2023 through supply chain and digital efficiencies.

BofA Securities is serving as the financial adviser to Jack in the Box, while Piper Sandler & Co is advising Del Taco.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

