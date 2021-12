The Green Bay Packers look to stay in the thick of the race for the top seed in the NFC playoff race when they take on the Chicago Bears in a key NFC North matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Packers (9-3), who were the conference’s top seed last season at 13-3, are 7-2 against NFC opponents as they look to compete for another chance at a Super Bowl. Green Bay is looking to earn its 22nd postseason appearance in the past 29 seasons. The Bears (4-8), who have struggled of late, dropping seven of their past 10 games, are 2-1 within the division but just 2-5 in the conference.

