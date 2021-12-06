Nick Sirianni leaves no doubt: 'When Jalen is healthy he'll be our starter'

The perceived quarterback controversy in Philadelphia was quickly squashed by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday morning following the Eagles' 33-18 win over the Jets on Sunday.

"When Jalen is healthy — and we're hoping after the bye that's the case because I thought he was close to playing this week," Sirianni said. "When he's healthy he'll be our starter. I think Jalen has played a lot of good football. There's been times this year, the things that he's been doing on the field there are not many guys in the NFL that have been doing. When Jalen is healthy he'll be our quarterback and Gardner did a great job of coming in and being the backup. That's what you want our of our backup quarterbacks and your backup players to come in and not miss a beat and go and win a game like that on the road. Gardner did his job and we're super happy with the way he played."

Gardner Minshew started yesterday's game for an injured Jalen Hurts and was brilliant, completing 20-25 passes for 242 yards and 2 TDs while committing no turnovers.

The Eagles almost went the entire game without punting, so Angelo asked Sirianni if it's difficult to go back to Hurts after seeing that offensive performance.

"No, I don't think so," Sirianni explained. "I think all of our players understand that. We've had a lot of good spurts of good offense too. I think we're in the top five in scoring. When you're in the top five of scoring, it just doesn't happen in one game right? So we scored 33 yesterday, but we've done a good job of moving the football on offense.

"Jalen has done a good job of leading the offense to this point and Gardner came in and did what we expect a backup quarterback to do."

Minshew was everything the Eagles dreamed he would be in a backup QB making his first career start as an Eagle.

"I thought he played really an outstanding game," Sirianni said of Minshew's performance. "He was quick with his decisions, made some big time throws, had to move the pocket a couple of times on some big third down throws and make a big play down the field to Quez Watkins two times. I thought he played a really good game. He handled our checks and got us in and out of good plays. And so, the offense as a whole — not to punt until that last possession. Kind of wanted no punts again, obviously, I think we all did."