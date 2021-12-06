NDDOT announces online knowledge test for learner's permit

BISMARCK– The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced today customers may now take their driver's license knowledge test online.

"We are excited to offer our customers this convenient new service,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director. “It's simple to register, available 24/7 and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access."

The online test costs $10 and customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test; tablets and smart phones are not supported.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local driver’s license office. There they will provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.