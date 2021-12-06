ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

NDDOT announces online knowledge test for learner's permit

By Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PdQn_0dFDX3mn00

BISMARCK– The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced today customers may now take their driver's license knowledge test online.

"We are excited to offer our customers this convenient new service,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director. “It's simple to register, available 24/7 and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access."

The online test costs $10 and customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test; tablets and smart phones are not supported.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local driver’s license office. There they will provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nddot
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

66
Followers
100
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy