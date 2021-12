Consumer values have changed permanently during the pandemic, driving a desire for a more responsible form of consumption, according to the latest EY Future Consumer Index. The survey of over 1,000 UK consumers, which has been tracking consumer behaviour since April 2020, found the pandemic has prompted consumers to realise they can live with less and consume ‘better’ with almost half of respondents saying they will buy fewer physical items because they don’t need them (49%) and a similar share saying they are more likely to repair things instead of replacing them (45%).

