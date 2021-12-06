Asda Offering Emergency Workers 10% Discount

Asda has announced that emergency workers with a Blue Light Card will benefit from 10% off their shopping throughout the Christmas period. The discount is available in all of Asda’s 633 stores until 2 January and includes food...
Costco is testing out a new way to compete with Amazon in the e-commerce game. The warehouse retailer is ramping up its "Costco Next" program, which offers online perks to its club members. The company launched Costco Next in 2017 with a few brands. In recent months, the retailer has...
Ahead of tighter regulations being introduced next year, new research commissioned by shareholders’ group ShareAction has found that the leading supermarkets in the UK are still heavily promoting unhealthy food and drink products in their online stores. Over a five-week period from August to September this year, research foundation...
Following the news that Tesco is facing the threat of strike action at more than half of its 22 distribution depots over the busy Christmas period, union leaders are warning of similar action at Asda. The GMB Union is balloting workers over what it describes as the supermarket’s failure to...
Workers at Asda could go out on strike, joining their colleagues at Tesco as the retailers gear up for the Christmas period. Union GMB said that it would call a strike ballot which closes on December 20 over what it said is the supermarket’s refusal to give distribution workers a “meaningful pay offer”.
Tesco is now facing the threat of strike action by thousands of staff at more than half of its 22 distribution depots over the busy Christmas period. The union Usdaw announced yesterday that 5,000 of its members had rejected a proposed 4% annual pay rise from the retailer. They will join 1,200 Unite union members that had previously voted for action in the coming weeks unless they are offered a pay deal that keeps pace with inflation.
All the major grocery retailers in the UK saw their sales fall over the 12 weeks to 28 November against tough comparatives with last year when Covid restrictions were reintroduced. The data from Kantar also suggests that rising food prices aren’t impacting people’s desire to treat themselves over the festive period.
Amid the current pressure on supply chains, Tesco has managed to free up some space on its lorries by winding toilet rolls more tightly around the cardboard tubes. This reduces the size of its large multipacks and also cuts the amount of plastic needed to pack them. In total, Tesco...
The company behind a discount supermarket, set up to serve groups such as key workers or benefits claimants, says it has saved thousands of tonnes of food from being wasted. Company Shop opened a new branch in Yardley, Birmingham on Thursday, with queues forming outside. More than 10,000 people have...
Asda has revealed that some of its stores will now feature travel systems, feeding equipment, furniture, and gifts from leading baby brands as it expands its offer for new parents. Brands involved include Mamas & Papas, Ickle Bubba, and Graco with special bays in a handful of stores around the...
Aldi has opened what it claims is the UK’s cheapest Champagne bar in one of the country’s most expensive postcodes, selling its Veuve Monsigny Champagne for only £2.33 a glass. The temporary ‘Veuve Champagne Bar’ is located in Gees Court, St Christopher’s Place in London’s West End,...
Following on from rumours last month, a new report has suggested that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is lining up advisers to explore options for its Boots chain in the UK, including a sale that could value it at as much as £10bn. According to Sky News, WBA will hire Goldman...
Shoppers at the new Asda store in Milton Keynes will be able to take advantage of a personal shopping service after it underwent a £7m investment. The store underwent a major refurbishment and reopened this week with a range of improvements for customers to enjoy. The supermarket now boasts a...
Microsoft has been pushing its Office 365 subscription service for a while, and the company now wants to convert pirates into paying subscribers. Microsoft is offering up to a 50% discount to those, who are using a pirated version of Microsoft Office. The company placed the promotion in a warning ribbon bar on Office applications to deter pirates from using software that could have been tampered with.
Discounts of £25 per person are being offered by easyJet holidays to encourage group bookings. The limited-time offer applies to holidays booked for ten or more people travelling together with a minimum spend of £2,000. The deal is valid on holidays taken between January 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023.
More restrictions may be needed to tackle an “inevitable” and “big wave of infections” propelled by the fast-spreading omicron Covid variant, said the chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Dr Susan Hopkins said people will have to reduce social contact as much as possible, especially now the government’s guidance to work from home has returned.She added that lateral flow tests should be used before meeting people outside of one’s own household.Dr Hopkins said there are reports that Brits are being hospitalised over the last few days with the omicron variant.It comes after doctors in South Africa have said the...
The target for giving every adult in England a booster jab has been brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.Boris Johnson in a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening, said Britain “must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection” as he set a new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.He said scientists had discovered that being fully vaccinated is “simply not enough” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation and that, without a lightning speed mass booster campaign, the NHS...
The UK Covid alert level has been raised following a rapid increase in Omicron cases being recorded.The country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director have recommended to ministers that the UK go up to Level 4 from Level 3.It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation at 8pm about the booster vaccine programme.The decision to increase the alert level follows advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were recorded in the UK as of Sunday.It brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137, a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898 UK cases. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new variantWhat does Greek word omicron mean? How the Covid names are chosenCovid news live: Boris Johnson to give press conference
The UK’s largest airlines and travel companies have expressed their concerns about “haphazard and disproportionate” travel restrictions imposed by the Government. Tougher rules introduced due to the Omicron coronavirus variant mean travellers entering the UK must have evidence of a negative pre-departure test, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.
We are having a nightmare with Furniture Village, and, looking online, it seems there are many others in the same boat. In July we ordered a table and chairs from the store’s website, paying £1,170. At the time, we were told delivery would be in mid-October. After placing...
The Scottish Government has set a target of offering booster jabs to all eligible adults by the end of the year, but more Covid-19 restrictions may still be needed to combat Omicron, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister said “urgent efforts” are being made to accelerate the booster programme, with over-30s able to book appointments from Monday and 18-29-year-olds in the following days.She said her government’s aim is to offer a “booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year if possible”.Her comments followed an address to the nation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which...
