Chad’s first solar-plus-storage project secures funding

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fresh injection of debt from two organizations backed by five European governments has brought forward the long-delayed Djermaya solar-plus-storage project in Chad. London-based development body InfraCo Africa – which is funded by the governments of the U.K., the Netherlands, and Switzerland – on Friday revealed a deal had been signed...

