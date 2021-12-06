ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakota, ND

Three tips: what Lakota BBB must do to succeed this season

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago

LAKOTA – At times, the Lakota Raiders Boys Basketball team struggled on the court. Their 2020-21 season, as a result, did not go as liked for coaches, players and fans alike. A 4-17 record, along with a 1-9 finish over their last 10 regular-season games, certainly did not set the team up effectively during the 2020-21 Class B District 7 Tournament. Although they pulled out a 70-62 win against Warwick during their second game of the tournament, the Raiders ended their season as the loser of a 66-46 battle against Harvey/Wells County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxvYh_0dFDWbCF00

Now, it is up to four-year Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman to navigate around a powerful Region 7 gauntlet with a roster not necessarily deep in the depth department.

As such, it is time for the Raiders to roll up their sleeves, tie their laces and take to the court. Here are three tips for the team heading into the 2021-22 season.

1. Remain gritty…consistently

The Raiders might not dictate the pace all that much, but they attempt to capitalize on mistakes. With a smaller roster, the Raiders have made a habit of taking advantage of opposing turnovers. Having a productive day from the free-throw line is also a strategy Lakota has taken to heart.

To Ackerman, it is about staying on top of the opposing team utilizing better detail. In his mind, this grittiness is what defines his team to the core.

Should the Raiders wish to make this grittiness count, they will need to show consistency in terms of who is playing every day. This way, the Raiders can definitively maintain a steady array of weapons.

“Consistency,” Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman said. “Being there every day, being able to…we had highs, and we had lows last year, but it is one of those things where I would like to just not go up and down. I would like to know who I am coaching every day and what team is going to get off of the bus for every game.”

2. Take a chance

The Raiders have become familiar with taking, as Ackerman calls them, “calculated risks.” These “calculated risks” can be anything from taking a charge to attempting a steal. This form of aggression, while risky, helps give the Raiders equal footing when they go up against lengthier and deeper teams.

Expect the Raiders to look for a chance and take it as soon as it presents itself.

“I have talked to my guys a lot where…you have to step in and take that charge,” Ackerman said. “You have to dive to the ground. You have to try to take that ball. I get mad in the moment, but in the end, that is what we have to do to win those games. You have your New Rockford’s, your Four Winds, your Harvey’s, your Dakota Prairie’s and those type of teams. We have been in close games with all of those teams, minus maybe Four Winds, but we take advantage of every opportunity you give us…that is what we have to do even be competitive or be in a 10-point quarter or something like that, where, in the third quarter or second half, we have a chance.”

Although their bench might not be the deepest, the Raiders cannot let teams run over them. Fouls might be precious, but the Raiders still have to show aggressiveness when necessary.

3. Understand the depth behind you

This season, the Raiders return three seniors to their ranks in Erik Koski, Jack Steffan and Isaak Anthony. The trio will be leaned on heavily, as will the likes of sophomore Zach Gibson (who nailed 20 three-pointers last season) and Ross Thompson (who averaged 10 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season).

While their top-to-bottom size might not be there, the collective drive, motor and positioning are. The willingness to step out of the comfort zone to create a play will also need to be there, even if playing time becomes a trade-off.

“I have said this to the team before, and it is said a lot,” Ackerman said. “What dictates your minutes is your foul trouble. I would like to play you the whole game, [and] I would like to play you the whole half. I would like to play you this many quarters, but if you get in foul trouble, that is what dictates your minutes almost. So, it is one of those things where physicality, you cannot be scared to get a foul, but you can’t get dumb ones, either.”

The Raiders scored 50 points or more in only six games last season, and while they might not be the scoring juggernaut this year, they will need to recognize the thin depth behind them and play the intelligence game just as effectively as the actual ballgame.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball, Bulls ‘put 100% trust’ in swaggy rookie

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has confessed that the team is banking on the progress of rookie Ayo Dosunmu. Like most of his contemporaries in the league, Bulls‘ Ayo Dosunmu was just waiting for his time to shine. And that moment may have just come during Chicago’s 109-97 humping of the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Jaguars Coaching News

Newly-hired head coach Brent Pry and the Virginia Tech Hokies are reportedly set to poach an assistant from the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the end of this year’s NFL season, Jags tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is set to join the Virginia Tech program as its offensive coordinator, per Matt Zenitz of On3.
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Three Things The Browns Can Do To Save Our Season

I said this three weeks ago, I said it two weeks ago, I said it last Sunday and I said it today. We needed to leave Joe Woods in New England. We needed to have Andrew Berry change his key card access and lock him out Jamal Adams style. I try to keep these as positive as possible, but this season has pushed me over the edge. In my 25 years of life (yes, 25 years of my life) on this planet, I cannot recall a time where the Browns front office ever did exactly what they were supposed to do. WE strengthened our secondary, extended our superstars and we went out and drafted the highest-rated rookie defensive player. IN THE SECOND ROUND (JOK before his injury). We are the 16th ranked defense in the NFL. This sounds alright on paper because we are middle-of-the-pack, but we do not have a middle-of-the-pack defense in all reality. The fact that we have the NFL sack leader in Myles Garret and we have given up 40 burgers to three separate teams, gave up 37 to the cardinals and 21 to the … TEXANS. really goes to show how inefficiently we are operating, and it comes down to the scheme.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Rockford, ND
City
Lakota, ND
City
Warwick, ND
City
Harvey, ND
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell reveals what Lions must do to improve

The Detroit Lions lost once again on a last second field goal, dropping today’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the division rival Chicago Bears by a 16-13 final. In doing so, they dropped to 0-10-1, and lost their fifth straight on Thanksgiving. It was more mistakes that defined the afternoon for...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

What Must the Jets Do to Secure Their First Win vs. Eagles?

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets. Today's question: What must the Jets do to secure their first win vs. Eagles?. EA: The Eagles (5-7) ultimately might not make the playoffs,...
NFL
basketball-addict.com

What Stephen Curry must do to become the GOAT point guard

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has had arguably the largest effect on the game of basketball of any player in NBA history. The three-point moving artillery unit has been torching defenses from deep for a whole decade now. Curry has also cemented himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest […] The post What Stephen Curry must do to become the GOAT point guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Bbb#Fouls#Harvey Wells County
KREM

Three keys: What Gonzaga needs to do to beat Alabama

SEATTLE — The Zags take on Alabama in Seattle on Saturday in the first Battle in Seattle in six years. The reason why the Zags stopped playing this game was because they could no longer get high level teams to come to Key Arena, but that changes when Key Arena becomes Climate Pledge Arena.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Will Miss A Couple Of Weeks

The Dallas Cowboys got some sour news about one of their wide receivers on Thursday. Mike McCarthy revealed that fifth-year wideout Noah Brown will be out a couple of weeks with a groin injury, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. The Cowboys head coach officially ruled the 25-year-old wide receiver out for this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team and indicated that he could be out for a few games after that.
NFL
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

66
Followers
100
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy