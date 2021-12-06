ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden is approving more oil and gas drilling permits on public lands than Trump, analysis finds

Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We chuckled at the line about Politico journalists in HBO's “Succession” last night. But first:. Biden is approving more drilling permits on public lands than Trump, analysis shows. The Biden administration has approved more oil and gas drilling permits on public...

www.washingtonpost.com

Valerie Geason
3d ago

They really gotta stop saying he's out playing Trump! The only reason things are "increasing", not better, is because it was all shut down when he took office or HE shut it down after taking office! So, OF COURSE he's done more than others! It's NOT hard to build from the bottom of collapse and look fabulous by numbers!

Joey Hale
3d ago

Just to sell the oil to Asia and Russia. Not even 30% of oil drilled here stays here. Our national reserves, Biden sold half to Asia

Lynn Kasic
3d ago

I hope Peter Doocey quotes this article to Jen Psaki and. requests confirmation. That would be entertaining.

Washington Post

Why Biden Is Getting Bad Press

The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank set off a bit of a kerfuffle with a column claiming that media coverage of President Joe Biden has been disproportionately negative lately, and in some respects more negative than coverage of his predecessor. Such analysis is notoriously difficult; after all, it requires not only assessing how positive or negative reporting has been, but answering the far more subjective question of how positive or negative it should be. So I was going to pass on the whole topic.Until I saw a defense of this coverage from Politico’s Rachael Bade, who argued: “Gee, maybe this has to do with democratic infighting dominating the headlines in November — and the fact that voters sent a clear (and negative) message to the Biden Admin and the Democratic Party in the November elections …” I suspect that this isn’t an unusual sentiment.I’ll start with the second point, because it’s important. Voters don’t send clear messages. They vote for candidates, and then political actors — media included — read “clear messages” into those votes. To be sure: Voters in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere shifted toward the Republican Party in the off-term elections last month, and that was partly a consequence of Biden’s low approval ratings. But voters regularly shift against the in-party in midterms even when the president is fairly popular. And at any rate, the best the voters collectively can do is to reflect a president’s overall unpopularity. They don’t say why the president is unpopular, or which actions or policy positions they oppose. Any “clarity” is a construction by observers. But the reason this post annoyed me is the first part of her claim — that Democratic infighting dominated the headlines. That’s a bit circular, given that Milbank’s original point was that media coverage was strongly negative. The question is whether it was appropriate for Democratic infighting to be the big story last month, and it’s clear that in fact the party was unusually united and productive in November. After all, the big news last month on Capitol Hill wasn’t Democrats in disarray. It was that different groups of House Democrats came together to pass the infrastructure bill and advance their version of the “Build Back Better” plan. The movement on both bills strengthens the case that what we had seen in the summer and fall was productive negotiations among party groups who had some real differences but were basically on the same page, not some sort of party-wide dysfunction. In other words, not only is understanding November as a month dominated by Democratic infighting getting the story wrong, but it suggests that some have been getting the story wrong all along.That said, this mostly reflects normal media bias. When the president is unpopular, everything is interpreted with that in mind, so Biden’s lower approval ratings are causing bad media coverage rather than the other way around. If he becomes more popular, his media coverage will improve — just as happened to Ronald Reagan in 1983 or Bill Clinton in 1995. And note that the miserable coverage those presidents received when they were down didn’t prevent them from rallying anyway.Granted, other factors can affect media coverage. Strong agreement among elites that something is good or bad will usually have a significant influence. It’s certainly possible that some events are so unambiguous that they will generate appropriate coverage. But if we’re talking about how the president’s actions are presented, then few events meet that standard.What I do think may have been unusual was coverage of President Donald Trump. After experts and pundits (myself included) dismissed his chances of winning the 2016 nomination, and then he outperformed the polls in the general election, I suspect a lot of the media became gun-shy about accurately characterizing his unusual unpopularity as president. What’s more, it was legitimately difficult to adjust to the constant stream of mostly self-inflicted scandals. As a result, I suspect that Trump’s media coverage — as awful as it was — actually wound up being better than it might’ve otherwise been. One could argue, indeed, that many in the media are still understating Trump’s attack on democracy, treating what he’s done over the past 13 months as relatively normal.But my guess would be that Biden will have no such issues.
Washington Post

Biden wants to make federal government carbon neutral by 2050

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it aims to buy its way to a cleaner, cooler planet, spending billions to create a federal fleet of electric vehicles, upgrade federal buildings and change how the government buys electricity. The executive order President Biden signed leverages Washington’s buying power to cut the government’s...
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Says USA Regulations Hold Back Supply

An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration and the U.S. oil and gas sector. In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has...
Washington Times

Biden cancels oil while Americans suffer and the world laughs

It has been quite a transition for America, from being the world’s self-sufficient No. 1 oil producer to begging horrible foreigners to pump more fossil fuels. But by God, President Biden did it. With ease. In a matter of months. Being the “Anti-Trump” is child’s play. Begin your presidency...
NPR

Why is the Biden administration increasing the cost of building houses?

The average American home is now more expensive than it's ever been. For homeowners, that's probably great news. For renters and would-be homebuyers, it's a calamity. A big part of the reason for surging prices is a lack of new housing supply. And to build new houses, you need lumber.
eenews.net

Biden tribal policy would shake up energy law on public lands

New initiatives from the Biden administration to expand the influence of Indigenous tribes could bolster legal opposition to energy projects on public lands. In the first Tribal Nations Summit since 2016, President Biden this month committed to, among other things, pursue more collaborative public lands management strategies with tribes and incorporate traditional ecological knowledge into federal agencies’ scientific analysis of projects.
Washington Times

Trump should ‘just shut up,’ longest-serving House member says

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, had a stark message for former President Donald Trump, telling him to “just shut up” about his opinions. Mr. Young praised Mr. Trump’s policies, though he said his boisterous personality overshadows the impact of his work. “I think his policy is just so good,” Mr....
Washington Post

The obvious problem with blaming coronavirus deaths on Joe Biden

Last Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered a cynical argument against President Biden. After attacking Biden’s proposal that employers mandate either vaccination or weekly testing, McCarthy offered a deeply misleading bit of data. “I know President Biden promised America that he could handle covid,” McCarthy said. “More people...
Washington Examiner

To Josh Mandel, 'squishy RINOs' bigger problem than Biden and the Democrats

Republican Josh Mandel’s strategy for restoring America from the supposed malaise of President Joe Biden has little to do with purging Democrats from power. “A lot of Republicans say the most important fight right now is against the Democrats,” the Ohio Senate contender and former state treasurer said in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “I actually think the most important fight right now is for the conservative movement.”
FOXBusiness

Republicans alarmed after Biden official floats ban on crude oil exports

House Republicans were alarmed after a Biden administration official floated a ban on crude oil exports. Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger of Texas led a letter with 61 of their House GOP colleagues to Secretaries Jennifer Granholm and Gina Raimondo. "President Biden’s war on American energy continues with his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Dozens Of Republicans Slam Biden Administration For Considering Crude Oil Export Ban

A large group of House Republicans penned a letter to top Biden administration officials Friday, urging them not to ban U.S. crude oil exports. The GOP lawmakers, led by Texas Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger, said the move would be a “catastrophic mistake” and further exacerbate high energy prices in the letter addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The congressmen noted that a previous crude oil export ban had been opposed by Democrats and Republicans alike.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Team Biden, you can’t blame looting gangs on COVID and Trump — look in the mirror

It’s all Donald Trump’s fault. Or COVID. Whatever the issue, count on Team Biden to shift the blame to the pandemic — or the president’s predecessor. That’s precisely what happened Thursday when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — in an incredible stretch, even for her — claimed COVID-19 was a “root cause” of the outbreak of smash-and-grab attacks plaguing the country.
