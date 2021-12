The U.S.-sponsored ‘relationship normalisation’ deal signed last year between Israel and the UAE is a core element of Washington’s attempt to counterbalance the advance of China and Russia across the Middle East. The key corporate proxy of the UAE at the forefront of this is the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), and the announcement last week from the firm that it will invest up to US$6 billion towards improving its drilling business is in line with this overall aim. It is also vital in enabling the UAE to achieve the corollary targets of increasing its crude oil production to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030 and of achieving self-sufficiency in gas as soon as possible. The broader aims of the U.S.-Israel-UAE alliance were also evidenced by the defence deal signed last week between the UAE’s defence conglomerate, Edge, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 DAYS AGO