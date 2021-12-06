Becoming an NYU trustee: a conversation with David Ko

I didn’t know I’d be graduating this semester. It came as a bit of a surprise. After scheduling a meeting with my counselor, I realized there were no more classes I had to take to finish college. Honestly, the feeling that I’m going to leave so soon doesn’t feel real yet. For the three years that I’ve worked at the Washington Square News, we’ve been critiquing the NYU administration and trying to push for tangible change. Change is something that doesn’t come easily, but I am leaving with the knowledge that we tried our hardest — succeeded sometimes and failed others. I may have attended college during what is historically one of the most tumultuous times to attend college. But there are still so many illustrious moments that sear themselves into the back of my eyelids. I won’t forget Washington Square Park in the fall, and the rusted sounds of bass, cellos and singing. I won’t forget those hours spent in grand old lecture halls, my stomach glowing with the warmth of shared ideas. College is a time when every failure makes you feel like the world will stop turning, and each triumph feels like the beginning of a long strand. In college, each time you experience a heartbreak, it feels like you are the first person in the world to do so. NYU can be so insular. WSN can be so insular. But with each new experience, I’m reminded that one day there will no longer be this sandbox of experimentation, only a wide expanse of things we do not yet know. The semester ends, but I take these thoughts and seal them in my ribcage for safekeeping. Next time, I will know what to do.

