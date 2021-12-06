ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becoming an NYU trustee: a conversation with David Ko

By Abby Wilson
Cover picture for the articleTech entrepreneur David Ko, one of NYU’s three newest trustees, recently spoke with WSN from his home in San Francisco about his involvement with NYU since graduating in 1993. He expressed gratitude for the university’s help in launching the Stern Venture Fellows program and fondly recalled his time as an undergraduate...

