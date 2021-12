Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison personally knows about racism.He grew up in segregated rural Tennessee His father was a sharecropper-turned-insurance salesman and his mother was one of the first in their family to graduate from high school. Both parents taught him and his six siblings to never allow their surroundings to limit their expectations or their vision of what they could be. Today at 55, Ellison stands out as one of only three Black Fortune 500 CEOs bringing with him 35 years of retail experience including as the former CEO of J.C. Penney and various senior operations roles...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO