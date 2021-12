After a successful pilot with Rabobank, Informer has obtained access to a newly developed API connection, according to Holland FinTech. With this API, bank data can be directly loaded into Informer without the intervention of a third party. This link is a logical next step to the recent PSD2 legislation for Open Banking as it resolves several major drawbacks of PSD2. Open Banking has experienced strong growth in recent years and continues to do so. Many companies offer financial solutions, making integrations and connections with real-time banking data essential for new solutions.

