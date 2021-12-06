ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Week 13 Report Card Vs. Steelers

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Ravens fell short against the Steelers, 20-19, in Week 13.

Here's Baltimore's Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was 23 of 37 for 253 yards with a touchdown and another careless interception for an 80.1 rating. Jackson has thrown more interceptions over his past four games (8) than he did in his in 2019 when he was named NFL MVP when he had just six picks. Jackson took seven sacks, while Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger deftly avoided Baltimore's pass rush and did not have a turnover, which was the difference in the game. Jackson could not connect with tight end Mark Andrews on the 2-point conversion that would have won the game. Grade: D+

Running Backs — The Ravens managed 107 yards on the ground. Devonta Freeman found some holes and finished with 51 yards on 14 carries. Latavius Murray and Nate McCrary were not a factor. Jackson ran for 55 yards on eight carries. The Ravens were able to find seams in the Steelers run defense, Grade: C

Receivers — Marquise Brown led the way with five catches for 55 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews caught four passes for 50 yards, but had a couple of key drops and could not haul in the potential game-winning 2-point conversion. Sammy Watkins caught a touchdown pass with 12 seconds left. Grade: C

Offensive Line — The stat line looks bad when the quarterback absorbs seven sacks. However, Jackson holds onto the ball too long and this creates stress for the o-line. Overall, the offensive line played fairly well, especially in the run game. The Steelers played with a lot of pressure the entire game. Grade: C

Defense

Defensive Line — The Ravens allowed 85 yards on 25 carries. Najee Harris fought hard for yards but was not a key factor, running for 71 yards on 21 carries. Nose tackle Brandon Williams had a team-high 11 tackles and was solid. Calais Campbell was able to get some pressure in the backfield and had the team. Grade: B

Linebackers — This unit played well most of the game before fading late. Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes did a good job flying to the ball. However, the Ravens did not manage a sack, which was a key factor in the game. Grade: C

Secondary — Roethlisberger completed 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns and a 111.8 rating. Diontae Johnson torched the Ravens cornerbacks for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Marlon Humphrey suffered an injury late in the game and could miss some time. Safety Chuck Clark dropped an interception for the second straight week. Grade: C-

Special Teams

Justin Tucker converted both field-goal attempts in tough conditions. Devin Duvernay was a spark returning the ball and coverage was solid. Long snapper Nick Moore had a bone-jarring tackle. This unit did its job. Grade: A

Coaching

John Harbaugh gambled on the 2-point conversion to try to win the game and lost. However, he did not feel his team was healthy enough to go into overtime. It was the best decision and the Ravens just could not execute. The Ravens still struggle against Cover 0 and the defense allowed 17 fourth-quarter points. Grade: D

Comments / 0

Related
RavenCountry

Ravens 2021 First-Round Picks Making Huge Impact

BALTIMORE — The Ravens 2021 first-round picks — wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh — are making a huge impact. Through his first four career games, Bateman has recorded 18 receptions, 15 of which have converted for a first down. The 15 first-down receptions are the most by a Ravens’ rookie through his first four career games in franchise history, while his 18 receptions tie (Marquise Brown, 2019) for the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first four games of a career.
NFL
RavenCountry

Le'Veon Bell Parting Ways With Ravens

BALTIMORE — Le'Veon Bell played his last snap in Baltimore. Bell posted what appeared to be a goodbye message on Twitter. A report by ESPN said that Bell was indeed released by the Ravens. Bell has struggled in the Ravens offense and has 31 carries for 83 yards (2.7 ypc)...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Leave Door Open for Re-Signing Le'Veon Bell

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Perhaps Le'Veon Bell has not played his last snap for the Ravens. The former Pro Bowl running back was waived this week as Baltimore deals with a roster crunch. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not close the door on Bell's potential return to the team.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Manage to Hold Onto First Place in AFC North

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers did not make the Ravens pay for their disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Pittsburgh tied winless Detroit 16-16 without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game. The Ravens are 6-3 and the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
RavenCountry

Ravens Likely Lose Defensive End Derek Wolfe for Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe has been out since training camp and now it appears he'll be lost for the season, according to coach John Harbaugh. Wolfe is dealing with a hip injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers during the teams' joint practices. "That’s not...
NFL
RavenCountry

John Harbaugh Not Concerned About Ravens Adjusting to Cover Zero

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was under pressure most of the night and had trouble finding his receivers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Miami employed a Cover Zero defensive scheme, meaning they played man-to-man coverage against the Raven's receivers while the rest of the players blitzed Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores stayed in that formation because it was working.
NFL
RavenCountry

Bears Defense Will Pose A Different Challenge for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens struggled against the Miami Dolphins' aggressive pass rush in Week 10. Baltimore now faces the Chicago Bears, a team that doesn't blitz nearly as much but poses different challenges. Chicago has a stout defensive line and has a physical secondary that is ranked 10th...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#C Receivers
RavenCountry

Ravens Overcome Bears Without Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley had almost impossible shoes to fill playing for Lamar Jackson. Jackson was a late scratch Week 11 against the Chicago Bears because of an illness and that was seemingly a loss Baltimore could not overcome. Huntley got the start and led the Ravens to a game-winning drive with...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Have Good As Chance As Anyone in Topsy Turvy AFC

OWINGS MILLS, Md. ‚— Ravens coach John Harbaugh says the NFL is a week-to-week league, meaning anything could happen on a given day. That has certainly been the case in the AFC this year. While the Tennessee Titans have been the most impressive team, it's hard to determine who else...
NFL
RavenCountry

Lamar Jackson Has Been Sacked Second Most Times in NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken his share of hits this season. He has been sacked 28 times, the second-most times in the NFL and one behind Chicago's Justin Fields and Ryan Tannehill. Earlier this season, Ravens. coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't overly concerned about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Video: Lamar Jackson Expresses Frustration With Offense

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson paced the Ravens sideline against the Dolphins, imploring his teammates to play better. Jackson was obviously angry and frustrated at his team's performance in the 22-10 loss. “I was hot. Like, we weren’t scoring any points," Jackson said. "We were putting our defense out there. They...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens stumbled in the Week 11 Power Rankings after being upset by the Dolphins 22-10 on Thursday night. Analysis:: "The Ravens didn’t just look like a road team on Thursday Night Football, they looked like a road team on Thursday Night Football that had just played 98 snaps in an overtime win 4 days earlier. But even if the circumstances of this game were an outlier, the fact that Miami’s relentless blitzing stymied the Ravens’ offense means they’ll have to find ways to counteract the approach that future opponents will try to mimic."
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Preparing for Most Challenging Portion of Schedule

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens play five AFC North teams over the final seven weeks of the season. Baltimore is in first place heading into that critical stretch ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. It is the only division in the NFL where every team...
NFL
RavenCountry

Would Phillip Lindsay Be A Good Fit for Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay was cut by the Houston Texans and is a possible fit for the Ravens. Lindsay, 27, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent from Colorado in 2018. He was selected to the Pro Bowl his rookie season after rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on just 192 carries.
NFL
RavenCountry

Tyus Bowser Having Solid Season for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed Tyus Bowser to a contract extension in the offseason, expecting him to become a dominant outside linebacker. Bowser has been playing at a high level and helped pave the way for a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Bowser recorded...
NFL
RavenCountry

Lamar Jackson Primed for Bounce-Back Game Against Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated during the Ravens loss to the Dolphins in Week 10. Baltimore struggled to contain Miami's pass rush and Jackson was sacked four times. Jackson and his teammates are determined to play better this week against the Chicago Bears. “We’ve got great...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
415
Followers
860
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy