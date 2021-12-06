ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bleachers added to summer Red Rocks schedule

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MORRISON, Colo. — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow. Pop band Bleachers has booked a date at the popular Colorado music venue in June 2022. The Jack Antonoff-fronted act is scheduled to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, June 20. Bleachers will be joined by Wolf Alice...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Turnpike Troubadours to play Red Rocks in 2022

MORRISON, Colo. — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow. Oklahoma-based country music group Turnpike Troubadours has announced a concert at the iconic Colorado venue in 2022. Turnpike Troubadours will be joined by Shovels & Rope and Reckless Kelly at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 14. Tickets...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Chicago, Brian Wilson to play Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Chicago and Brian Wilson are teaming for a summer tour in 2022. Wilson — a co-founder of the Beach Boys — Chicago, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin announced Tuesday morning a new 25-city tour across the United States that will launch in Phoenix in June. The cross-country...
JamBase

STS9 Announces Red Rocks Run 2022

STS9 will return to the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on July 22 and 23, 2022. The shows with the theme “Walk The Sky” will be followed by an afternoon performance celebrating “The Day Out Of Time” on July 24, 2022 at Denver’s Levitt Pavilion. “Walk The Sky”...
MORRISON, CO
wgcu.org

Joe Bonamassa: Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks Promo

Guitar Hero Joe Bonamassa performs an exclusive event concert experience at Red Rocks Amphitheater. The concert highlights the natural beauty of the amphitheater and focuses on Howlin' Wolf, one of the most influential Chicago bluesmen of all time and Muddy Waters, considered the "father of modern Chicago blues" and a major inspiration for the British blues explosion of the 1960s.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
City
Morrison, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s Beloved Red Rocks Was Most-Attended Venue in 2021

Not only is Red Rocks Amphitheatre celebrating its 80th year, but now its also celebrating the fact that all the worlds' venues all come in behind it. Billboard's Boxscore just released year-end data for 2021, including how venues ranked in terms of year-end gross dollars and attendance numbers; Red Rocks topped the chart for its capacity (5,001-10,000.) There are still a few ticketed events happening before the official end of the year, so the venue will definitely seal the deal.
YOGA
9NEWS

Jack Johnson will play concert at Fiddler's Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jack Johnson has revealed a new 30-date tour of North America. The singer-songwriter will bring the 2022 tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Aug. 31 with special guest Ziggy Marley. Johnson's tour kicks off in June and also includes a stop at the iconic Hollywood Bowl...
DENVER, CO
cbslocal.com

Coloradans Love Holiday Drive-In Series At Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – It might seem counterintuitive but the Holiday Drive-In at Red Rocks is a huge success. Denver Film and Denver Arts and Venues decided to hold a special holiday event as part of Mile High Holidays. “We are back to wearing masks in public indoors,” explained Denver...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Antonoff
9NEWS

Iron Maiden to play Ball Arena in 2022

DENVER — Iron Maiden is coming back to North America. The English heavy metal band will bring "The Legacy of the Beast World Tour" to cities across North America starting in September 2022. The 2022 tour will include songs from Iron Maiden's new studio album "Senjutsu" being played live for...
DENVER, CO
littlerocksoiree.com

Dude Perfect Kicks Off 2022 Tour in Little Rock Next Summer

The Dude Perfect "That’s Happy" 2022 North American summer tour will kick off in Little Rock at 7 p.m. on June 23 at the Simmons Bank Arena. Fans will see the internet sensations compete in even bigger battles and tell stories, while the tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
9NEWS

Next's 2021 ornament: The Shot-ski

DENVER — Family and tradition. They're the hallmarks of the holidays, regardless of which ones you celebrate. In 2020, the Next with Kyle Clark family started a new holiday tradition -- one that we're happy to continue this year. Allow us to introduce your 2021 Next ornament: The Shot-ski....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Massive dinosaur show coming to Denver

DENVER — Life finds a way. Colorado fans of the "Jurassic World" franchise will be able to experience the majesty of its dinosaurs for the first time in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" will open in Denver on March 4, 2022, at the National Western Center,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks#Amazon Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Bleachers#Super#Next#Broncos#App#Roku
gratefulweb.com

Trampled By Turtles just announced Red Rocks 2022

Trampled by Turtles are from Duluth, Minnesota, where frontman Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. At the time, Simonett had lost most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who'd ransacked his vehicle while he played a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification. Simonett hadn't played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young (who'd previously played drums in a speed metal act) and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass.
DULUTH, MN
9NEWS

These 13 DCPA shows are going on sale in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the on-sale date for 13 more productions. The national tour productions of Broadway hits "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Hadestown" — which each won the Tony Award for Best Musical — and Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" are among the shows coming to Denver whose tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10.
DENVER, CO
edmidentity.com

Dom Dolla Announces Red Rocks Headline Debut

Dom Dolla is set to bring his mega-hits like “San Frandisco,” “Pump The Brakes,” and more to Red Rocks in April 2022. Dom Dolla has been a driving force behind club-centric house music taking over the mainstream as of late, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. From numerous hits that have topped the charts such as “San Frandisco” and “Take It” to well-aged favorites like “Define” and “Moving Blind,” Dom has ignited a fire behind him that refuses to go out. Additionally, his most recent track, “Strangers” with Mansionair, has garnered worldwide acclaim in just over a week.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is the Highest-Grossing and Most-Attended Venue of the Year Globally

In an unstable year for touring, an unlikely contender has risen to become the highest-grossing and most-attended venue of the year. According to data provided to Billboard Boxscore, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado is not only the biggest moneymaking venue with a capacity between 5,001-10,000 of 2021 but the top-grossing venue of any size, in the world, for the year. With 134 shows reported to Boxscore, the beloved, 9,500-seat outdoor venue brought in more than $61.6 million.
MORRISON, CO
explorebigsky.com

Rock legends Foo Fighters to play in Big Sky

BIG SKY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series, co-executive produced by Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media. Ticket sales for Foo Fighters begin Fri., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. MST online only at peaktosky.com.
BIG SKY, MT
9NEWS

RuPaul's Drag Race tour on its way to Denver

DENVER — RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour will return with an all-new production next year. Asia O’Hara, Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly are set to join the tour, along with finalists from the upcoming 14th season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy