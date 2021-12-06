ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner’s Space Flight Features in Amazon’s One-Hour Special ‘Shatner in Space’

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Shatner‘s journey into outer space will be documented in a one-hour Prime Video special, set to premiere on Wednesday, December 15. Shatner in Space will detail the events before, during, and after the Star Trek actor’s life-changing flight, which saw him become the oldest person to ever travel to the...

The Independent

2021's notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, 'Rust,' Shatner

If a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game.It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its “forever war” in Afghanistan.Television which helped shape our expectations, was there to witness them being upended. It also was our window when racism met its match in court; when the “Star Wars” franchise proved its enduring power and Oprah Winfrey did the same; Capt. Kirk soared into space, and a movie production turned deadly.Here are...
TV & VIDEOS
ABC13 Houston

Michael Strahan's Blue Origin space flight pushed to Saturday

NEW YORK -- Michael Strahan is still going to space -- but he needs to wait a little bit longer. Blue Origin announced Wednesday that the "Good Morning America" co-anchor's scheduled flight aboard New Shepard was rescheduled from Thursday to Saturday due to forecasted winds. Launch is now scheduled for...
NFL
Space.com

Will Robinson from Netflix's 'Lost in Space' wants to go to space — for real

Will Robinson is ready to go to space. Maxwell Jenkins, the young actor who has played the character Will Robinson in the Netflix reboot of "Lost in Space" since it premiered in 2018, is fascinated by real-life spaceflight. In an interview with Space.com ahead of the show's third and final season, which drops Dec. 1, Jenkins revealed his love for science and his desire to fly to space one day.
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

‘Shatner In Space’ Documentary Coming To Amazon Prime Video

In October Star Trek’s William Shatner made history by flying into space on Blue Origin’s second human flight. In December you will be able to go behind the scenes on Shatner’s life-changing flight. Shatner in Space. Prime Video and William Shatner announced that Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, will...
TV & VIDEOS
Jeff Bezos
William Shatner
thecountrynote.com

SiriusXM To Broadcast “Space, Elvis, And William Shatner” With Host T.G. Sheppard

The one hour special will contain an in-depth interview. with William Shatner to begin airing December 3rd at Noon ET. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Launch into December and lift off with recent history maker and entertainment icon William Shatner! William Shatner joins Country music legend and SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio host T.G. Sheppard to talk Elvis, Star Trek, space, and his new spoken word album ‘Bill’ on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio Channel 75, starting Friday, December 3 at 12 pm ET. The special will highlight one of Sheppard’s most popular interviews with one of the biggest names in entertainment William Shatner, with continued airings on Saturday, December 4 at 8 am and 7 pm ET, Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm and 10 pm ET, and Monday, December 6 at 7 am ET. This episode will include a full hour with legendary actor, producer, director, screenwriter, author, space tourist, and musician William Shatner. Fans of both Elvis and Sheppard will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

New documentary about William Shatner will prove age is just a number

Star Trek’s William Shatner went to space, now you get to watch all about it. Star Trek’s very own William Shatner went to space with former Amazon head Jeff Bezos, and subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service will be able to learn all about it on Dec. 15. The documentary will focus on Shatner’s travel on the Blue Origin flight, who became the oldest human being to go to space at 90-years-old.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek – The Motion Picture’: THR’s 1979 Review

On Dec. 7, 1979, Paramount’s Star Trek – The Motion Picture hit theaters and launched the franchise on the big screen. The film, which reunited the cast of the CBS series, went on to earn three Oscar nominations (for art direction, original score and visual effects) at the 52nd Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  No mistake about it, Star Trek is a big movie — big in scope, big in spectacle and, most important, big in entertainment values. Trekkies will be pleased to know that almost all of their favorite characters are back in their original roles...
PARAMOUNT, CA
FanSided

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner attended a fans wedding

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner is popping up as a guest to fan’s weddings. Two Star Trek fans, Jim Grant and Amway Wells got married this November in Ticonderoga, NY. If you recognize the city, this is where the fan-made Star Trek Original Series Set Tour is located. The two fans were married at a hotel in front of their friends and family as most couples are, but unlike most couples, their crop of guests featured a former Starfleet Admiral. Well, he played one on T.V. anyway; William Shatner.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Prime Video special Shatner in Space to debut in December

William Shatner is going to space, and it's all going to be documented. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Prime Video will launch a one-hour special titled Shatner in Space. The announcement was made by Shatner himself during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, one of Brazil's largest fan conventions. The special...
TV & VIDEOS
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Bill" by William Shatner (8/10)

To paraphrase the original TV series Star Trek, Shatner has always boldly gone where few have gone before. At 90, this is the 11th album release for the acclaimed actor, director, author and auteur. And it is, perhaps, his most revealing work to date, where he reflects poetically on pivotal moments in his personal life and career. Shades of Ken Nordine’s “Word Jazz,” tracks like “Monday Night in London” and “What Do We Know” utilize illustrative word play and clever sound design. Enter the mind of “Bill,” with several guests, including Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley, Joe Walsh, sax man Dave Koz and steel guitarist Robert Randolph.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

GMA's Michael Strahan shares surprising details of pre-space flight routine

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan shared details of his pre-flight routine with his co-stars on Wednesday, just hours before his space launch was delayed 48 hours. The former NFL star will be part of Blue Origin's third human flight taken this year, following the headline-making space venture by founder Jeff Bezos and later Star Trek star William Shatner.
NFL
tvinsider.com

10 of the Most Memorable Moments from ‘The Expanse’

Throughout the past five seasons of Amazon Studios’ The Expanse, there have been plenty of moments worth talking about—from speeches, to jumps out of airlocks without suits, to deaths that made us cry. Ahead of the show’s final batch of six episodes, premiering Friday, December 10, we decided...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Mayim Bialik Fans Are Going to Freak Out Over This Exciting 'Jeopardy!' News

Jeopardy! fans, Mayim Bialik is returning to the show sooner than you think. After officially being named an interim host of the beloved quiz show on September 20 following a successful run as a guest host, her time reading clues to Jeopardy! contestants came to an end on November 5. But only days after handing over temporary hosting duties to Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, the game show made an exciting announcement about Mayim coming back to the lectern before the end of the year.
TV SHOWS

