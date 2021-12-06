ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson Needs A Readjustment

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is enduring the worst stretch of his young career.

Over the past four games, Jackson has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts (62.8%) for 922 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (70.8 rating). He has also been sacked 16 times.

One of the issues is Jackson is holding the ball too long in the pocket. The Ravens are also still struggling to counter the opposing team's Cover 0 defensive scheme.

Jackson absorbed seven sacks in a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Week 13. His pass attempt to Mark Andrews on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion fell short.

"The ball was being held, trying to push the ball downfield a little bit at times," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We gave them enough time to get to him for sure. There were plenty of times where he ran out of there too and made some huge plays, extending plays. That does … We talk about that in our press conferences quite a bit. So that's kind of Lamar's a unique guy that way. [But] seven sacks are too many.”

On the season, Jackson has thrown for 2,865 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for an 86.8 rating. He's also been sacked a league-high 37 times and has not f his hot reads.

Jackson said it's sometimes challenging to just throw the ball away when he's under pressure.

“Sometimes you can't," he said. "Sometimes the guy's behind you, try to throw the ball away, and there's going to be a strip-sack, stuff like that.”

The Ravens are 8-4 and are in first place in the AFC North. However, they fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in the AFC playoff seedings with the loss to Pittsburgh. The New England Patriots now hold the top spot followed by the Tennessee Titans.

The schedule does not get any easier down the stretch with games against the Bengals, Packers, Rams, Browns and Steelers.

The Ravens do control their own destiny for the postseason.

“I'm very confident," Jackson said. "You saw on the last drive, we were rolling. We hit passes, guys running routes and doing what they do, catching the ball and getting ‘YAC.’ We just do that consistently, and we'll be fine. We’ve just got to do it early and keep it going, finish the whole game like that. Not just doing [it for] one half and slowing down.”

The Ravens and Jackson will admittedly have to play better.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Superstar QB Lamar Jackson Can Almost Guarantee You That He’ll Win the Super Bowl. Just Not That He’s Been Vaccinated

Go to any Baltimore Ravens road game, and you’ll notice a lot of local fans dressed in purple with the number eight on their backs. This jersey is consistently among the top sellers in the National Football League, alongside those of the 44-year-old obelisk Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the science-denying failed host of Jeopardy! These are not the usual allegiances anymore; the people show out for Team Lamar. Go down to the field level, and you’ll see Lamar Jackson chuck a football 50 yards off his back foot as he’s getting shoved into his coaches on the sideline. Three plays later,...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Doesn't "Trust" Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night by a score of 16-10. It was a pretty weak victory for the Ravens who were expected to run straight through the struggling Browns. While Jackson had a solid night rushing the football, he was fairly weak when it came to passing. He ended up finishing the game with just one touchdown all while throwing a whopping four interceptions. Typically, that kind of performance leads to a loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Titans#Packers#American Football#Steelers#Afc#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reveals His Postgame Message To John Harbaugh

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a perfect message to head coach John Harbaugh after the game against the Browns on Sunday night. Even though Baltimore won, Jackson struggled mightily as he threw for only 165 yards and one touchdown, but also threw four interceptions. He wasn’t seeing the field nearly...
NFL
ESPN

Why NFL star QBs Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill are struggling -- and how each gets back on track

The 2021 NFL season just gets weirder and weirder with each passing week. Over the past month, the best quarterbacks in football by Total QBR have been Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo and Taylor Heinicke. The only 4-0 team over that time frame is the Patriots, who are led by surging rookie Mac Jones. The Saints, who looked to be capable of winning with just about anybody under center, have gone 0-4 with reportedly now-benched signal-caller Trevor Siemian at the helm. The only passer with a worse QBR over the past month than the former Broncos starter? Naturally, it's Russell Wilson.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield thinks Lamar Jackson’s mom is intimidating

Baker Mayfield can go up against 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive linemen without too much of a worry, but the presence of Lamar Jackson’s mother can make him feel intimidated. NBC’s announcers were talking on “Sunday Night Football” about the relationship between Mayfield and Jackson, whose teams were squaring off in the game.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Lamar Jackson Has Been Sacked Second Most Times in NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken his share of hits this season. He has been sacked 28 times, the second-most times in the NFL and one behind Chicago's Justin Fields and Ryan Tannehill. Earlier this season, Ravens. coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't overly concerned about...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens 2021 First-Round Picks Making Huge Impact

BALTIMORE — The Ravens 2021 first-round picks — wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh — are making a huge impact. Through his first four career games, Bateman has recorded 18 receptions, 15 of which have converted for a first down. The 15 first-down receptions are the most by a Ravens’ rookie through his first four career games in franchise history, while his 18 receptions tie (Marquise Brown, 2019) for the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first four games of a career.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has A Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been a bit careless with the football as of late and Shannon Sharpe is getting tired of watching it. The Ravens and the Steelers are tied, 0-0, early in Sunday afternoon’s game. Jackson has already turned the ball over once, throwing an interception in the first quarter...
NFL
RavenCountry

John Harbaugh Not Concerned About Ravens Adjusting to Cover Zero

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was under pressure most of the night and had trouble finding his receivers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Miami employed a Cover Zero defensive scheme, meaning they played man-to-man coverage against the Raven's receivers while the rest of the players blitzed Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores stayed in that formation because it was working.
NFL
RavenCountry

Big Plays Continue to Plague Ravens

BALTIMORE — Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa threw a 64-yard pass o Albert Wilson that essentially killed any chance for a Ravens comeback in Week 10. Tagovailoa scored a few plays later on a 1-yard run in Miami's 22-10 victory. The Ravens have allowed six plays of 50 or more yards in...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Likely Lose Defensive End Derek Wolfe for Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe has been out since training camp and now it appears he'll be lost for the season, according to coach John Harbaugh. Wolfe is dealing with a hip injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers during the teams' joint practices. "That’s not...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
415
Followers
860
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy